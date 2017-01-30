Aftermath  of Vampire’s escape; Madumere calls for synergy among security operatives

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has called for synergy among security operatives in the State to forestall a repeat of the unfortunate incident that took place at the high premises Owerri last Friday , which led to the escape of a notorious criminal from Prison's custody.

Madumere made this call while speaking at the office of the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Paschal Nnadi during an-on-the-spot assessment tour with the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Prison Services, Ahmed Ja’afaru over the ugly incident.

It could be recalled that one Henry Chibueze notoriously known as Vampire with eight others purportedly standing trial for cases of kidnapping and other criminal charges were allegedly aided to escape by armed bandits who were said have deceived the unsuspecting public at the court premises with their attire, which made them masquerade as one of the security agencies.

Speaking further, Prince Madumere emphasized that Governor Okorocha's passion for security of life and property of his people cannot be over emphasized, relaying Governor Okorocha's relationship with the security agencies to ensure a free, secure and safe Imo. He revealed that efforts are being made in collaboration with relevant security agencies to ensure that such does not reoccur.

According to him,the Imo State Government has reacted swiftly over the ugly incfident and has placed a prize tag of N5 million on the notorious kidnapper ,Henry Chibueze Aka Vampire.

Prince Eze Madumere advised that it would be more rewarding if sister security agencies in the State work as a team in securing prison inmates especially during trials at the court .

Earlier in his remarks, the Comptroller–General of Nigeria Prison Services, Ahmed Ja' afaru said he was in the state for a first hand report of the escape incident, which led to the unfortunate escape of a notorious criminal, Henry Chibueze.

Mr. Ja'afaru who described the incident as unfortunate said the Nigeria Prison Services has taken necessary measures to stop future occurrences.

While assuring the public of improved services, the Nigeria Prisons boss said they have procured 320 vehicles to ensure that inmates are delivered to the court as at when due for quick disposal of justice.

He pointed out the need for a make-hift cell to be constructed at the high court to secure prison inmates at the court premises once they arrive from the prison rather than keep the, in the open.

Contributing ,the Chief Judge of the State ,Hon Justice Paschal Nnadi pointed out that the armed bandits that struck the high court may have understudied the court premises to understand the areas of weakness before perfecting their plan .

While calling for adequate security for prison inmates ,visitors and Judges at the court, Justice Nnadi solicited also for improved medical services and facilities in the prisons so as to stabilize the health of inmates especially those whose offenses are capital in nature

Meanwhile, there was a separate visit to Owerri Prisons where some of the inmates with various degrees of gun wounds who were witness during the ugly incident were asked some questions. They revealed that the armed bandits dressed like one of the security agencies with bullet proof vests, deceiving the unsuspecting prisons armed officers and the public in the court premises. They revealed that they escapees escaped in a red SUV, brought by the gunmen.

Present at the visit with Comptroller-General were Comptroller of Imo State Command, Nigeria Prisons, Dr. Alloy Uchenwa, Assistant Comptroller of Nigeria Prisons, Zone E , Mrs. Kalu , Comptroller, Prison Armed training School, Mr Obiako Nicholas and other high ranking Nigeria Prison Service officials .

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

L-R: Comptroller-General of Nigeria Prisons, C.G Ahmed Ja'afaru, Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Justice Paschal Nnadi, the Deputy Governorof Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere and Comptroller, Imo State Ommand, Nigeria Prisons, Dr. Alloy Uchenwa during an on-the-spot-assessment tour of Imo State High Court over the ugly incident attack by gunmen, which led to the escape of one Henry Chibueze notoriously known as Vampire and eight others...