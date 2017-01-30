Apostle Suleman Yet To Appear Before Dss

Although the Department of State Services (DSS) asked him to come to its headquarters by 10am on Monday , Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, had not honoured the invitation as of 6:30pm .

NAN recalls that when he was addressing reporters in Abuja, Suleman said the secret police had been in touch with him saying the invitation was in order.

“I presume the right thing was done. They have been in touch with me to come and that is why I am in Abuja, so that I can see them,” he said.

He vowed not to withdraw his controversial statement, explaining that he spoke based on information that herdsmen were plotting to attack him.

“I was talking in my personal capacity on information from a reliable source that certain people in the capacity of herdsmen were coming to attack me and I told the people around me that if it happens they should defend themselves,” he said.

Suleman had told his supporters at a religious crusade in Ekiti recently to defend themselves if they were attacked by herdsmen.

it was also rumored that he was planning ti honour the DSS invitation with at least 30 lawyers.

Policemen and DSS personnel with Amoured Personnel Carrier ( APC) have beefed up security around the services' headquarters ahead of Suleman's arrival.