Be Careful: Fake Jamb Application Forms Are In Circulation

BEVERLY HILLS, January 30, (THEWILL) – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) has issued a stern warning to members of the public regarding the purchase of “fake JAMB forms”.

it revealed that fraudsters are illegally selling application forms which are ingenuine as it urged applicants to be wary of them.

According to Olujide Adisa, Director of Special Duties, JAMB, in a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun state, two suspects who had sold fake forms had been arrested.

The men were paraded by the Ogun state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Adisa reiterated that application forms for 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) were not yet out.

He said the delay was as a result of the several human and machinery efforts being put together by the board to make sure the exam is hitch-free and urged prospective applicants to visit any of the JAMB offices in their state of residence across the country for any inquiry.