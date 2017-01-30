Nigeria Customs Intercepts 661 Pump-action Rifles In Lagos

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NSC, has intercepted a Mack truck along the Mile 2 Apapa Road containing 49 boxes of pump-action rifles totalling about 661.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, made this known to reporters on Monday , revealing that the truck with registration number BUG 265 XG, was conveying a 40 feet container with number; PONU/825914/3.

Ali, who stated that the boxes were concealed with steel and other merchandise goods, disclosed that

the manifest that followed the truck stated that it carried steel doors, before the customs officials discovered otherwise.

The Customs boss said some suspects had been arrested and that investigations were ongoing.

His words, “Government decided to prohibit the license of pump action therefore the importation and transaction is totally against the law.

“Such deadly contravention of the law is even more unacceptable considering the fragile security situation in some parts of the country.

“Investigation has already commenced and I have directed that the dragnet should be wide enough to fish out all persons involved in the importation and clearing of the consignment.

“Already three suspects have been arrested in connection with this illegal importation and the officers involved in the clearing of this container are with the comptroller under detention.”

Ali stated that the seizure was commendable and represented the new normal rule in the service “where most officers and men are on a daily basis ensuring that illegalities are not allowed unchecked''.

While commending the officers that carried out the arrest, he urged the public to volunteer information that would assist it in perform its “statutory responsibilities in the interest of Nigeria”.