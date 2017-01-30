If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

30 January 2017

Customs intercept 661 pump-action rifles in Lagos

By The Citizen

The Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service on Monday said it intercepted a Mack truck along the Mile 2 Apapa Road containing 49 boxes of pump-action rifles.

The manifest that followed the truck stated that it carried still doors, before the customs officials discovered otherwise.

The Comptroller-General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Ali, said investigations were ongoing, adding that some suspects had been arrested.


