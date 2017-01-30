Exposed: How Okowa Allegedly Lost $10 Million To Concubine

Despite the financial crisis faced by the country with its effect on Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has allegedly lost the sum of $10 million to an alleged American mistress who is based in Texas in the United States.

It was learnt that the money was part of President Muhammadu Buhari's bailout funds released to Delta state last year but was purportedly diverted by the governor to his concubine ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It was reliably gathered that Okowa had allegedly commissioned his US based mistress to assist him launder the sum of $10 million out of the bailout funds allocated to his state to a slush accounts he provided.

However, luck ran out of the governor as the yet to be identified mistress turned around and lodged the money into her own personal account in the United States.

It was learnt, that in his bids to outsmart, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Okowa allegedly settled for the option of using his US-based mistress to loot the $10 million abroad to avoid been caught by security agencies.

According to an impeccable source, despite the tricks and corrupt manner allegedly applied by Okowa to launder the funds, security agencies outsmarted him and intercept the corrupt process allegedly used in the deal.

It was learnt that following the manner Okowa was allegedly duped by his mistress, he finds it hard to sleep and his is doing everything possible within his powers to hide the matter from his wife and the state.

It would be recalled the President Buhari administration had in 2016 released the sum of N1. 266.44 trillion to 36 states within nine months with a breakdown of N713.70 billion special intervention funds to states and London Paris Club loan refunds of N522.74 billion.

Commenting on the issue, a serving commissioner in the state who confided in our reporter, said if actually Okowa is the oil producing state governor been mentioned, then it would be a big disgrace and disappointment, adding that “People are tired of his kind of governance where he complained every now and then of "Ego-aria", meaning (there is no money). Local government council workers and teachers are been owed several months. I can tell you boldly that the state is suffering. All contracts are been done by him, using phoney companies, cronies, relations and kinsmen”, the commissioner lamented.

According to the commissioner who pleaded for anonymity, the state is in a serious mess and serious looting is going on, saying that in all of this, “Our governor still uses the church to deceive everybody including us the commissioners”, adding “Our case is that of dying and smiling, pretending that all is well. I can tell you that Bube-Dan Global Resources, is one of the firms the Okowa is using to loot fund. The firm is owned by one of his kinsmen, an Ika man been used as a front. The contract for Edegbrode-Elume road was awarded to the firm at N850, 000, 000.00. The Isele-Uku-Ugbodu-Okunzu/Obomkpa/Idumu-Ogo was awarded to the firm at N797, 936, 580.00. Ozoro-Oleh road was also awarded to the firm at the cost of N536, 738, 018.51 and so many others”, the commissioner revealed.

Responding to the wide fire allegation, the Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, “Our attention has been drawn to a news item with the above headline published by The Nation newspaper on Saturday, January 28, 2017 and the various attempts to link Delta State Governor, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa with the said story”.

“It is instructive to state that The Nation, quoting sources from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported that a serving governor from the South - South region, allegedly diverted $10M from the bailout fund for his state, without mentioning anybody's name”.

“We are appalled by the attempt to link Governor Okowa with the story by online media. We find it ridiculously tasteless and mischievous. This can only be part of the unrelenting campaign of calumny and the ceaseless peddling of pernicious propaganda against the person and office of the Delta State Governor”.

“For the record, the state government has severally in the past given account of how the bailout fund the state got from the Federal Government was used. We will not repeat ourselves here”.

“Governor Okowa is a responsible family man and a well-respected public figure. His preoccupation has been and continues to be how to deliver on his promised S.M.A.R.T agenda to the good people of Delta State since he came to office. And he has received applause and commendations from far and near for being so focused and unrelenting in the pursuit of his vision for the state”.

“He will not be distracted by any form of organised and orchestrated blackmail from any quarters. And God willing, he will continue to deliver on his promises”.

“But we wish to sound this note of warning, that if those who are bent on carrying out their devious and dubious campaign of calumny against the governor refuse to stop this infamous trade of theirs, we reserve the right to take any action deemed appropriate to seek redress”, Ukah said.