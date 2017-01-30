Trump To Stop Killing Of Christians As Olumba Olumba Warns Him Against Provoking God

BEVERLY HILLS, January 30, (THEWILL) – Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has warned that actions taken by President Donald Trump in his one-week old presidency have provoked God and will soon attract the wrath of God to the United States, US.

He also predicted that it won’t take long before that country’s congress disappoints Trump by throwing out all the harsh executive orders which the President has so far signed to take effect.

Last week, the US President signed an executive order imposing a ban on citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries namely: Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Somalia.

Speaking on importance of love and unity at the international headquarters of his church in Calabar, Obu declared that Trump was working against the Holy Spirit by causing division, disaffection and hatred thinking he was pleasing the American electorate.

According to him, “President Donald Trump thinks he is working to please the electorate.”

“He does not know that he is offending the Holy Spirit by causing disaffection, hatred, division amongst not only American people but people around the world… Trump should not provoke God to bring down His wrath on the US.”

“They should be very careful about threat to deport the so-called foreigners,” the cleric added.

Meanwhile, Trump has in a tweet on Sunday stated that he will not allow the killing of Christians in the Middle-East to continue.

“Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!” the Twitter message read.