Moribund National Theatre to get facelift

The moribund National Theatre is poised to receive a major facelift after the federal government in partnership with Lagos state government gave approval for upgrading works at the historical complex.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, revealed that the partnership between the Federal Government and Lagos State on the renovation of the National Theatre will breathe life into the national edifice.

''We are here today (Saturday) to take physical stock of what the Lagos State Government has offered to help us with - that is the rehabilitation of the National Theatre.

''I want to use the opportunity to express my gratitude and that of the Federal Government to the Governor, the Government and the people of Lagos state, who have graciously offered to assist to renovate the main bowl of the National Theatre, two cinema halls, the exhibition lobby and the banquet hall as part of the collaboration between the Federal Government and the State, especially as the state turns 50 this year,'' he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said ''with the hand of friendship that the Lagos Government has extended to us, we are very hopeful that we are going to get the main bowl, two cinema halls, the exhibition lobby and the banquet hall renovated and ready for the Lagos at 50 celebration''.

''The National Theatre is an asset we can boast of, and what we need to do is to bring it back to a working condition,'' he said.

Per Second News in a report last year showed the decay in the complex with vendors lamenting severely about the rot.

At the time of Per Second News visit to the National Theatre last year, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company cut supply of power to the complex, over unpaid debt running into N12m.

The building and surrounding food courts were all in darkness.

An operator of one of the food court revealed that it power was out for over a month. She also revealed that apart from the N290,000 collected from them by the National Theatre to rent the kiosk, they also pay additional fees for power.

Another irate kiosk operator said the same thing happened last year and it took the intervention of the Nigerian breweries who purchased generators for the kiosk as part of their branding packages for the 15 food courts inside the theater.

In typical Nigerian fashion, the power cut was used by some vendors to express political grievances.

The failure of the Arts Theatre to pay their electricity bills is a huge moral burden for the government, said a film director under the condition of anonymity.

"The power generation and distribu­tion companies (GENCOS and DisCos) are in dire need of finance and cannot afford to be owed so much by anybody, least of all, government agencies. This situation is bound to impinge on gov­ernment’s ability to regulate the compa­nies, as we have seen so far, he said.

The National Arts Theatre built during the military regime of Olusegun Obasanjo,has a 5,000-seater Main Hall with a collapsible stage, and two capacity cinema halls, all of which are equipped with facilities for simultaneous translation of 8 languages; among others.

On his second coming President Obasanjo announced plans to privatise the National Arts Theatre. This sparked controversy amongst Nigerian entertainers and playwrights like Wole Soyinka.