Cameroon, Burkina Faso through to AFCON semis

Cameroon have edged out Senegal from the African Nations Cup race.

The Cameroonians qualified for the semi-finals, beating Senegal on penalties 5-4, after the two teams played goalless, even after extra time.

Burkina Faso qualified earlier, beating Tunisia 2-0, with a late brace .

Substitute Aristide Bance scored with a low drive from a free-kick only five minutes after coming off the bench for Burkina Faso..

Prejuce Nkoulma made sure of the victory on the counter-attack, after Tunisia had thrown everyone forward, rounding the goalkeeper 40 yards out before putting the ball into an empty net.

The Stallions will face either Morocco or Egypt in the last four on Wednesday, while Cameroon will battle either Egypt or DR Congo.

In the Cameroon-Senegal match, Mane, Africa's most expensive player, was denied by Fabrice Ondoa, before Vincent Aboubakar hit the winning penalty kick after both sides were level after four kicks each.

Much-fancied Senegal had a great chance to win it in normal time but Moussa Sow volleyed wide from close range to leave the game scoreless after 120 minutes of play.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cameroon are four-time winners of the tournament.

The result means Mane is likely to make a swift return to his club Liverpool, which suffered a surprising defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

There were striking similarities to this game and 15 years ago, when Cameroon and Senegal met in the 2002 final in Mali.

On that occasion, Cameroon beat Senegal 3-2 on penalty kicks after a goalless 120 minutes.