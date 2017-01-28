Trump Slams Temporary Visa Ban On Seven Predominantly Muslim Countries

BEVERLY HILLS, January 28, (THEWILL) – President Donald Trump of the United States, US, has, in a new executive order, suspended for three months the issuing of visas to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.

CNN reports that a White House official disclosed that the affected countries include: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

The US President signed the order at the Pentagon after a ceremony to swear in General James Mattis as the Defence Secretary.

He also stopped the entry of Syrian refugees into America and ordered a complete halt on refugee admissions for 120 days until “significant changes” are made.

Trump expressed optimism that the new measures would help to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the US”.

“I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.

“I hereby proclaim that the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States and thus suspend any such entry,” the order read.

All immigration programmes will henceforth include questions to “evaluate the applicant's likelihood of becoming a positively contributing member of society”, the order added.

Before signing the order, he had hinted that Christians would be given priority among Syrians who apply for refugee status in the future.

Going by the latest executive order which is seen as a fulfilment of Mr Trump’s campaign promise, the United States will only admit 50,000 refugees in 2017.