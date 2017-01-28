Reckless Driver Destroys BEDC Poles In Asaba

A careless driver believed to have gotten himself drunk to stupor, Tuesday night rammed into the high tension poles belonging to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), damaging them.

It was learnt that the inconsiderate driver was returning home after clubbing all through the night drunk about 2:00am when he lost control of the car, veered off the road and dashed the poles.

The concrete poles located beside the United Bank for Africa (UBA) by the popular Igbuzor junction along Nnebisi Road, the Delta State capital which are separated from the concrete ground by the force of the accident are still suspended in the air by high tension cables.

The poles which are already posing threat to the lives of passers-by, drivers, car owner who are the bank customers and the fence of the bank are yet to be replaced by BEDC.

A middle age man who simply identified himself as Oyibo quarrelled the distribution company for their lackadaisical behaviour, noting that the continuous abandonment of the poles by the company poses great danger to the lives of unsuspected residents, particularly the bank customers who park their cars outside the bank and those customers using the ATM machine.

Another respondent who also identified himself as Lanco, lamented that since the incidence, the area has been in complete darkness.

It was gathered that the vehicle was towed by the police early hours of Tuesday morning when the thoughtless driver refused to claim responsibility of the destruction and also refused to tow his vehicle possibly for fear of been lynched by angry mob and possible arrest.

At press time, calls put across to BEDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Asaba Business District Mrs. Esther Okolie were not answered.