Boko Haram sacks military base, kills 3 soldiers in Borno

Suspected members of Boko Haram have invaded a military base/camp of 'Operation Lafiya Dole' in Kamuya village of Buratai ward of Biu Local Government Area of Borno state, where they sacked the soldiers at their duty post, before carting away arms and ammunitions, sources have revealed.

The sources also alleged that three soldiers were feared dead.

Kamuya is located about 6 kilometres to Buratai, the ancestral home of the Chief of Army Staff, Leuitenant General Tukur Buratai.

The incident according to sources took place on Wednesday, but due to lack of telecommunication network in the area, as it was hitherto vandalized by the sect, the information had to be delayed before reaching the press.

'There was a bloody attack on a military camp in Kamuya by suspected terrorists on Wednesday. The attackers first succeeded in sacking the soldiers at their duty post, after which, they invaded the camp and carted away with huge arms and ammunitions.

'It was also gathered that three soldiers were feared dead with the setting ablaze of the entire camp'. The sources said.

As it is, all effort to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku proved abortive as his cell phone lines were not reachable at press time, and that the military authority are yet to issue any statement on the attack.