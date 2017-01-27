Crime & Punishment | 27 January 2017 16:33 CET
Armed men storm court in Owerri, freeing more than 50 robbers
Suspected armed robbers Friday stormed a High Court in Owerri, Imo state, freeing over 50 armed robbers and killing three persons, Per Second News gathered.
The attack added to a long history of daring jailbreaks in the country.
The assailants were heavily armed and overwhelmed the guards and security official at the court, according to a guard who was involved in the effort to repel the gunmen.
Dozens also sustained injuries in an attempt to flee the scene.
