Armed men storm court in Owerri, freeing more than 50 robbers

By per second news

By per second news

Suspected armed robbers Friday stormed a High Court in Owerri, Imo state, freeing over 50 armed robbers and killing three persons, Per Second News gathered.

The attack added to a long history of daring jailbreaks in the country.

The assailants were heavily armed and overwhelmed the guards and security official at the court, according to a guard who was involved in the effort to repel the gunmen.

Dozens also sustained injuries in an attempt to flee the scene.