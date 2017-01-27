Facebook is introducing Privacy Basics to protect information

Today Facebook is introducing an all new Privacy Basics to make it easier for its users to find tools for controlling their information on Facebook.

Privacy Basics features improved functionality and top topics based on users most frequently asked questions about privacy and security. Built using user’s feedback, everything is organized so that information about protecting user’s privacy is easy to find. Privacy Basics puts Facebook users in the driver's seat with 32 interactive guides available in 44 languages. See a quick overview here.

People are sharing their most valued moments on Facebook, and the social media giant wants to make tips and tools clear and accessible, whenever users need them. Privacy Basics gives Facebook users tips for things like securing their account, understanding who can see posts, and knowing what their page looks like to others. This is part of Facebook's overall effort to make sure its users have all the information they need to share what they want with only the people they want to see it.

Facebook is making these improvements as part of Data Privacy Day, held each year on January 28. Facebook is joining privacy experts who are sharing their own privacy information on Facebook, along with organizations around the world like National Cyber Security Alliance, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and the Center for Democracy and Technology, who are working to raise awareness of how users can take charge of their information online. In addition to visiting Privacy Basics, Facebook is encouraging its users to take the time to:

Take the Privacy Checkup . Users will walk through a few quick steps to make sure only the people they want to see their stuff can see it. Users can also review who they’re posting to, which apps they are using, and the privacy of key pieces of information on their profile.

Choose who sees what you post. On Facebook, users can use the audience selector to choose who will see each of their posts -- just their friends, everyone, or a customized group that they select.

Increase your account security by turning on login approvals . Users will get a unique security code each time they access their Facebook account from a new device.

Facebook hopes its users find these tips and tools useful, and will continue to listen to their feedback to update and improve its privacy resources.