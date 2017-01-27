How To Survive Valentine’s Day If You Are Single

As valentine is a few weeks away, some singles who aren’t in a relationship will be worried about celebrating love alone. But you know that you can still have a rocking and lovely valentine even though you are single? So, you don’t have to feel sorry for yourself. Jumia Travel shares ways you can survive Valentine’s Day as a single.

Organize a singles party

You cannot force anyone to date or love you? As they say in local parlance love is not by force. Reach out to your single friends (guys and ladies), and organize a singles party at home or one of the best hotels in Lagos . You never know, you may meet someone special!

Cook

You are a prolific cook but you don’t have time to cook. Valentine’s Day as a single may be an opportunity to check if you haven’t lost your culinary skills. You should fix yourself a delicious and tasteful meal.

Watch Movies

Watching a movie is a good way to distract yourself from the lovey-dovey activities around you. If you have a favourite movie, it is perhaps time to watch it again. But, try as much as possible to avoid romantic movies, it will only remind you that you are single!

Give yourself a treat

To some people, going on a date alone is weird. This has some sort of advantage for you because you don’t concern about additional bills. You can treat yourself by going for a massage, or shopping. You should just do something unusual but don’t be extreme. This will only remind you that you are single.

Don’t worry yourself

The best and ultimate way to survive valentine as a single is to caution yourself from worrying about the fact that you are single. After all, being single is not a crime. If you worry yourself, you are likely to fall into a wrong relationship.