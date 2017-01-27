Tinubu Calls for Split of Fashola’s Ministry Over Insufficient Power Supply

Against the backdrop of the crisis rocking the power sector in Nigeria, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has subtly called for the split of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing currently under the leadership of Babatunde Fashola.

The APC Chieftain made the remark while delivering a lecture at the National Defence College, Course 25, titled: “ Strategic Leadership: My Political Experiences.”

The event held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Tinubu stressed that nothing had been more germane to industrial growth in the last 1,000 years than constant supply of electricity.

Noting that he believes in the capacity of the Minister of Power under Fashola, the former Lagos State governor stressed that there are complex issues that must be resolved, hence if work-load on Fashola’s shoulders is overwhelming, it must be re-examined.

According to Tinubu, “We have enough gas to fire this country’s electricity but there are so many complex issues attached together that this government must remove.

“We must work harder. If the workload is too heavy, we must re-examine it. If the privatisation is given to incapable hands, we must revisit it; this cannot lock down our future.”

This is coming at a time Fashola had disclosed that lack of finance to pay for the supply of gas to power stations was responsible for the drop in electricity supply across the country.

Source: IWIN