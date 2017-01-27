Four Arrested In Connection With Turkish School Abduction

SAN FRANCISCO, January 26, (THEWILL) – The Police has arrested four suspects over their alleged involvement in the abduction of teachers and students of Turkish International School in Ogun state on January 13.

The arrested suspects are – Bekewei Agbojule, aka Prince Yellow; Are Philip Joel Kakadu aka General Kakadu; a militant leader, Romeo Council aka Raw; and, Totki Okoda.

According to the police, Okoda, who resides in the creeks behind the school at the Ijaw fishermen settlement was allegedly responsible for providing information to the gang about the school and the victims.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Force Spokesman, Don Awunah, said the police had recovered N1, 200,000 cash believed to be part of the money paid to them for ransom on the victims.

“The IGP's Intelligence Response Team (IRT), working in synergy with the Tactical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of the Nigeria Police Force in a joint operation supervised by AIG Kayode Aderanti, AIG Zone 2, Lagos successfully smashed a notorious kidnap gang and arrested four vicious kidnappers who are active members of the gang responsible for the kidnap for ransom of five Turkish school children and three members of staff of the school in Ogun State on January 13, 2017,” the statement read.

“In the course of investigation into the dastardly crime, three suspects namely Are Philip Joel Kakadu aka 'General Kakadu' a militant leader; Romeo Council aka 'Raw' and Totki Okoda who lives in the fishermen's community behind the school and provided information about the victims to his gang, were trailed and arrested at different locations in Delta, Ogun and Lagos States respectively, for the criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.

“Further investigation and sustained pursuit of the matter by the Intelligence Response Team, led to the arrest of Bekewei Agbojule aka 'Prince Yellow', a principal suspect and one of the key members of the gang on January 25, 2017, at about 0700hrs in the morning.

“The suspect who is an Ijaw from Arogbo town in Ondo State was arrested after he came out of the creeks to enjoy his loot.”