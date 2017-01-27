7th Annual Lecture of IBB Varsity

The main Auditorium of the main campus of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai

was filled to the capacity by intellectuals, academicians, dignitaries from near and far, staff,

students and other members of the university community who have come to witness the 7th Inaugural Lectures

serries: "IN PRAISE OF DISSIDENCE: POWER RELATIONS, ARTISTIC CREATIVITY AND NIGERIA'S

DEMOCRATIC PROCESS." Organized by the university management.

The lecture was delivered by a Professor of African Literature and

Cultural Studies, Prof. Sule Emmanuel Egya of English Department, IBB

University, Lapai, on Wednesday, 26th January, 2017.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, who doubled as the

Chairman/Chief Host of the occasion, Prof. Muhammad Nasir Maiturare,

earlier on his opening remarks applauded the effort of the lecturer:

"Prof. Sule E. Egya is a young, vibrant and versatile

professor not only in IBB University and Nigeria but across Africa

and the world." Th VC expressed his appreciation on the efforts of the university Senate Committee

on Conferences and Seminars, the management, staff and students of the

institution for organizing the event.

He went further to pray for the university Registrar, Mallam Samaila

Muhammad who is lying ill in the hospital and wished him

quick and speedy recovery.

The guest lecturer stressed that power is everywhere,

circulates and latent in every individual.

He stated further that "power is a art or instrument which one can use to

bring about mobility in culture and mobility towards a better society for

human existence."

Prof. S. E. Egya identified the previous administrations of both

military and democratic governments as a dissidences that tried to

derail the artistic power.

The lecturer believed that the ruling power of every government both

military and democratic government is structurally based on tenure

and every tenure has it's definite end. But the artistic power remains

forever no matter if the artist is dead or alive, his works

lives on.

In showing appreciation, Prof. Sule Emmanuel Egya, thanked God

for the gift of life.

He appreciate his parents for tending and tolerating him. And he says "

My teachers at all levels of schooling for attempting to shape the

mind. My famiy members for having to cope with the

'strange one'. Friends and colleagues from all over the world and IBB

University and Senate Committee on Conferences and Seminars for

providing a platform." Thank you for listening.

Usman Mohammed

Department of Mass Communication, IBB University, Lapai-Niger State.