FG recovers N15bn, $10.5m from looters – AGF

The Federal Government has so far recovered N15 billion and another $10.5 million US Dollar from looters, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami (SAN) said.

Speaking yesterday when the Senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters visited his ministry during oversight functions, Malami said the broad policy objectives of government was in four major priority areas.

He listed the areas as; anti-corruption campaign, recovery of stolen national assets, the rule of law component of the anti-terrorism war and the institutionalization of law and order in all aspects of national life.

The minister said the total revenue profile of the ministry as at 31st December , 2016 was N12, 405, 540:00 while the total expenditure profile during the same period was N3, 672, 730, 661.

Chairman of the Senate committee, Senator David Umaru said the 2016 budget ran into difficulties, hence the committee was preparing for the current economic realities adding that the National Assembly was ready to work with the ministry of justice to ensure that budget was passed.

In his contribution, chairman Senate committee on anti- corruption and financial crimes, Senator Utazi Chukwuka said Nigeria was yet to become a member of Financial Asset Taskforce, Paris adding that past administrations were only able to submit forms without moving further.

He commended government for the recovery of funds and the revenue generation of N12.4 million but added that the minister did not honour the invitation of the Senate committee that was mandated to look into the recent raids on Judges' homes.

In his swift reaction, the minister apologized for not attending the Senate session adding that he never got their invitation. The minister added that he appeared before the House of Representatives when he got an invitation on the same matter.

On Nigeria's membership of the Financial Asset Taskforce, Paris, the minister said that it was the NASS's non passage of certain laws such as the Money laundering Act that has prevented Nigeria's membership.