Buhari not ill nor in any London hospital – Presidency

Following the deafening speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari is critically ill with an undisclosed sickness that may lead to death, the presidency has said that he is not ill and also not on admission in any hospital in London.

It said that the President was in London only on vacation.

The clarification was made on Thursday in a live interview programme on CNBC Africa by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

In the programme monitored in Abuja, Adesina said that the rumoured hospitalization of the President was a figment of people imaginations.

'The President is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill.

'When he was travelling last week the statement we put out was that he was going on vacation and during the vacation he would do routine medical check-up and nothing has changed from what we pushed out last week.

'If anybody has fed something else into the rumour mill that is just what it is- rumour', Adesina said.

The President's spokesman said it was at the discretion of the President to choose whether to talk to Nigerians from the UK or not.

'The fact that he is a president, he still has his rights. Compelling him to come out and talk will be infringing on his rights.

'The President will talk if he wishes to if he doesn't wish to, nobody will compel him to talk.

'The truth is that the President is on vacation and he has given a date on which he will return to work,'' he said.