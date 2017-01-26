After Julian, Ajayi Continues To Impregnate Barren Women

Despite putting marvelous efforts in sensitizing Nigerians about the devastation of endometriosis which habitually causes cramps and infertility in women, the Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nordica Fertility Centres, Nigeria, Dr Abayomi Ajayi also helps barren women to be pregnant.

Madam Francesca Onwudinjo, perchance, would have been squirming her teeth in anguish of childlessness if not for Ajayi who prepared her to be pregnant and later, have Master Julian Onwudinjo, as a son.

The little Onwudinjo will be 13 by September this year.

Madam Onwudinjo is one out of many women that the Nordica fertility centre has put-together and they conceived and gave birth in a short period that Ajayi established the first Nordica centre at Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos, on April 14, 2003; expanded to Ikoyi in January 2008; to Asaba in November 2009; and to Asokoro, Abuja, in November 2012. Ajayi brought ecstasy to the family of Emmanuel and Francesca Onwudinjo who had battled to have a child of their own for a whooping interlude of five years.

In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF) was introduced to them. On September 14, 2004, a baby boy was delivered of Madam Onwudinjo, and that’s Julian, who happens to be the first child born by Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, through IVF. Dr. Ajayi sees and embraces Julian like a son. In short, he beats his chest with the belief that Julian is a maximum feat that the Nordica has accomplished.

Undressing his happiness for the Onwudinjos, Ajayi remembers October 11, 2003, when the couple visited the fertility centre and four months after being placed on treatment, Madam Onwudinjo was pregnant that brought Julian. However, Ajayi believes that one thing that has made the Nordica a success is first, the grace of his God, followed by focus.

He opines that any person in business that does not want to trail on the path of discomfiture might not be successful. “Of course, every business will start with some very unpleasant phase, but if you persist, it's just a matter of time. The problem is that, many people start something, because of the rough period, the incubation period, they lose interest,” Ajayi says.

He adds, “But if you suffer long enough, you are going to be successful. It's not peculiar to Nordica alone, it’s every business. But the thing is for you to see the people who are focused, who say look, it’s either we succeed or we perish with it. And that is what makes anything successful.”

Many women are like Madam Onwudinjo who savors in bliss today after their contact with the Nordica fertility centre that has an association with the Fertility Treatment Support Foundation (FTSF), and Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN). At the centre women numbering over one hundred have been offered free fertility treatments.

In a country like Nigeria where the public healthcare is zero, Ajayi cries out the need government should see infertility as a national issue instead of a personal issue. He, however, advises women to be prompt to evaluate their fertility statuses, not when there might be diffused hope.

But upon the shallow discouragement on the side of government in not assisting women in the fertility issue, the Nordica does not relent in doing its best to assist women. On the last check, over 40 percent successes have been recorded by Ajayi in making barren woman pregnant.

Dr. Ajayi believes that Nigerians have no need to travel overseas for fertility checks since Nordica has not failed to put first such medical equipments that are fad abroad, having an indomitable partnership with Denmark.

Hear Ajayi, "By now, we are actually doing something on our own because any equipment that is relevant to the need of our people, we try to bring to Nigeria, no matter the cost, no matter the training. That is what we adopt.”

The medical expert swanks that Nordica is the only clinic in West Africa, since he would eschew saying Africa, that has Intracytoplasmic Morphologically-Selected Sperm Injection (IMSI), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).

"Not even South Africa has those equipments,” Ajayi informs. “You know ICSI was the one that was the ultimate before, but now we have IMSI.”

“What this does is that, it's been shown to give better results in male fertility, but it's not for everybody,” he adds. ���It's for those who have very bad sperm.”

Dr. Ajayi considers that apart from women who have problems with conceiving, many men have weak sperm and he helps the men through the Nordica to get their wives pregnant.

He frowns that infertility in men is universal, and the number is increasing. “We really don’t know why it is so,” he bemuses. “There are so many factors we are looking at.”

The medical specialist thinks environment, and genetic factors, are responsible for the sperm malady in men in the recent times.

“The environment is becoming more and more estrogenized. Industrialisation is producing all kinds of harmful gasses, etc.,” Ajayi intones. “We are doing all kinds of things and it’s affecting the man.”

He preaches about a study, according to him, conducted in Denmark where it’s evident that “over 40% of their men don’t have good sperm quality. So the situation is becoming an epidemic. It seems men are going into extinction.”

During the period of 2003, medical connoisseurs at the centre thought that in the fertility process, the egg was paramount in defining the eminence of the embryo. It was later discovered that about 20-40% to the superiority of the embryo, is defined by how tough a man’s sperm is.

Ajayi’s tireless expedition in making sure that barren women get pregnant has pushed him into a lot of research that at the Nordica, he does not just get embryo like most gynecologists would do, but he also tells which embryo is potent to form a baby.

His proficiency in investigation has shown him that about 70-75% lab-invented-embryos in the world do not turn to babies. In all, he gives thanks to his God for leading Nordica Fertility Centre thus far, on the successes he has recorded in making barren women pregnant and subsequently giving birth

Odimegwu Onwumere is a Poet and Writer based in Rivers State. Tel: 08057778358. E-mail: [email protected]