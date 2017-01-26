Politician calls for proper recognition of Osadebay

The federal government has been called upon to appropriately honour late Chief Dennis Osadebay by naming any of the federal universities after him.

Comrade Nduka Ogwuda, a leading All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwart made this appeal in Okpanam in Delta state while hosting members of Ward 9 APC of Oshmili North local government area.

Ogwuda lamented that it was unfair to the memory and patriotism of Osadebay as a former premier of Mid-Western region and the peoples of Delta and Edo States.

He observed that while Chief Obafemi Awolowo ,a former premier of western region has a university at Ife named after him, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, a university in Zaria and Chief Michael Okpara has university after him in Umudike, the only memorable thing named after him are streets in Asaba and Benin.

The APC frontliner stated that for the unity of the nation and in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, it was only proper and fit that a special respect should be given to the late primer of Midwestern region.

On the educational fortunes of the state, Ogwuda advised the Delta State government to take over the returned schools from the missions, adding that such schools are being inhabited by snakes and lizards because of the high fees charged by their new owners.

He maintained that education is too important to be treated with levity, noting the advanced countries of Europe, Asia and Americas are so developed because of well structured and articulated educational programmes.

The politician cum business mogul charged the members of APC in Oshimili North Local government areas not to lose hope as he was ready to put his resources and time at the service of the party at the local level in particular and the state in general.

Earlier in address welcoming Ogwuda to the APC fold, the local council chairman of the party Deacon Peter Umerah said the APC was ready to work with him to ensure victory for the party at the local and state level.

He believed that since APC was in control of the federal government, for the people of Delta State to fully benefit, they should vote for the party at the next election and he charged members to redouble their efforts in bringing more people to the party.