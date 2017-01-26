Ndokwa Nation Lament Poor Water Facilities

People from Ndokwa nationality are currently crying out over the poor water facilities in the two Ndokwa local government areas of Delta State.

Chairman of Ndokwa East local government council, Nkechi Chukwura disclosed that some children were discovered the mixture of blood in their urine.

She said the council has done a lot but it has not yielded the desired result, calling on the state government through the Ministry of Water Resources to urgently attend to the needs of the people.

She gave the shocking revelation Thursday at the Official flag-off ceremony of the state wide testing and analysis of water production sources in the state held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

Some other participants lamented from Ndokwa East and West noted that the only river sources left for them to drink water from has been contaminated and are serving as dead trap to users.

They also decried that the government borehole projects in the council areas are producing red water, stating that government as a matter of urgency should come to their aid before they all died of water bore deceases.