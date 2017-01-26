OGYPEDI to Buhari “be sincere with fight against corruption”.

The Group organisation For Global Youth Peace Empowerment And Development Initative (OGYPEDI) has called on PMB to be sincere with its fight against corruption saying Nigerians voted for him due to his campaign promise to fight corruption.

The group made the statement in Osun state yesterday through its national PRO Mr Michael Ipheghe, saying the steps taken so far suggests that Mr President is compromising in the fight against corruption saying no alleged corrupt past or present official has been convicted and the Presidency has failed to release the names of looters to the public as promised. In the same vein,the National Coordinator of the group Mr Japheth Omene express the group's concern that the war against corruption of this administration appears to be targeted at those who are not close or are of different affiliations with the government of the day.

We have more than enough of legal framework to curb corruption in the country, but the same people that made the laws flout them. We have EFCC and ICPC and other similar agencies established to tackle corruption, yet cases of corrupt practices are so many in the country without adequate justice being done to them.

OGYPEDI also faults the letters sent to the Senate defending Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Babachir David Lawal for clearing them of any wrongdoing. It is quite disturbing the President cleared the SGF of wrong doing despite the weighty evidence of his lawn-mowing abilities uncovered by the Senate,implicating Babachir of complicity in the award of contract relating to IDP Camp in Borno State amounting to over N200m.

It is also worrisome that the President Cleared Magu after reports from DSS indicated him of corrupt practices in his line of duties. The president saw nothing wrong in the DSS report on Magu. The same president was quick to order the invasion of homes of judges in a pell-mell style following a report from the same DSS.

Nigerians are suffering, hungry with rate of unemployment and inflation skyrocketing to the sky,Nigerians are already losing faith and confidence in the ability of the Buhari led government to pull the country's economy out of the woods and restore good living and a better life to the citizenry.

We therefore urge the government of the day to be more wholistic with its fight against corruption and to also realised that corruption is not the only problem that the country is faced with so therefore while it concentrate on its fight against corruption and the insurgency,it should also initiates meaningful policies and actions that would bring about better life to the people by reducing the rate of inflation,unemployment and if neccessary remove underperforming ministers amognst other measures.

Signed:

Michael Ipheghe

National PRO