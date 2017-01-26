Delta Govt Approves 5-year Grassroots Football Development Programme

The Delta State Government has approved a five-year football development programme aimed at going back to the grassroots to catch them young as it was done years back.

Speaking in Asaba during the week during the inauguration of the Management Board of Delta State U-16 Elite League, the Executive Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, said that this has become necessary to stem the slide in our performance in football in recent times.

He said that sports, especially football, is not just a good way to make money, but also enhances good health and brings fame.

Chief Okowa appealed to parents to encourage their children to participate in sports so that they can discover their hidden talents early.

He charged members of the management board to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties.

The Chairman of the management board, Sam Sodje, on behalf of other members, thanked Chief Okowa for giving them the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of grassroots football in the state.

Other members of the board are Mr. Peter Nnorom, Mr. Frank Ehigwe, Mr. Okoro Azubuike, Chief Majemite Andrew, and Mr. Chukwuma Ukah, who is the Secretary.