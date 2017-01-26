ONOGHEN AND THE CLOUDS OF UNCERTAINTY

I had written then that: “A Social psychologist investigates group influences upon the behavior of individuals, the behavior of people in crowds, works, groups amongst others. The major area of focus of a social psychologist are attitudes, formation and change affiliation (association); interpersonal attraction, conformity and social perception.”

This fundamental background information came in handy as I reflect on the blossoming political undertones that have characterized the choice of the next substantive.

The decision of who become a the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria is mired in needless controversy and envelopes by a monumental cloud of uncertainty in the last two months, no thanks to the illogical refusal by President Muhammadu Buhari to comply with the constitutional recommendation of the most Senior Supreme Court Justice Mr. Walter Onoghen to naturally succeed the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria.

For three decades Northern Nigeria has produced all the Chief Justices of Nigeria. Now that the Cross RIVERS state born Justice Walter Onoghen is constitutionally qualified to be made a CJN as of merit and competence PresidentMuhammadu Buhari is playing hide-and-Seek political game.

There are widespread public perceptions that President Muhammadu Buhari is hatching a sinister plot to supplant the rightful successor to the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria just so that he can pick a Northern Hausa/Fulani Muslim born Justice to become the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The speculations that President Buhari is actively seeking to circumvent the conventional practice of picking the most senior justice of the Supreme Court to become the successor to an outgoing/outgone Chief Justice of Nigeria finds strong support in the notorious regional colorations of Buhari’s top defence appointments which favours the Hausa/Fulani Muslim North.

It is commonly known that in the composition of the National Defence Council, the Hausa/Fulani Muslim core North bagged 75 percent of the top appointments meaning that the members in deciding on strategic national defence matter can comfortably communicate in their mother tongue thus not allowing the other two or three non-northern members to flow with the conversations.

But in a very big way, the actualization of this political plot by the northern hawks that surrounds Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential villa would damage the standing of the Judiciary in the eye of the people. The Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari Mrs. Aisha Buhari had publicly lambasted her husband for carrying out the dictates and directives of members of this Northern oligarchy who are inside the Presidency including Muhammadu Buhari's Uncle and the Chief of Staff.

But I think Buhari had better listened to a former Chief Justice of Nigeria Alhaji Dahiru Musdapher who in a properly articulated piece narrated how the public standing of the judiciary can be damaged in the eye of the public and his thoughtful perspectives are worth repeating here.

“…in the unfortunate situation where either the Executive or the Legislature chooses to disobey court orders; it is the subsisting perception of the moral propriety of the Judiciary that buttresses the resistance of the civil society, the media and the general public against such gross violations of the rule of law. This fact further underscores the importance of public confidence in the judiciary. It is the all important source of the judiciary’s moral authority and as such the most precious asset of this branch of government.”

The erudite former jurist proceeded thus: “No modern society can operate without efficient and expeditious performance of legal functions anchored by direct enforcement of rules together with the deterrent effect of threatened enforcement. The sense of personal security of the citizen as well as the sanity of the social order is to a large extent determined by the extent to which people can arrange their personal affairs and relationships on the assumptions that basic standard of propriety would be met failing which a trusted system exists to adjust any would be glitches".

"Thus, societal perception of the integrity of the judicial system occupies a critical role in the promotion of social order by administering the law in a manner that satisfies the fundamental requirements of justice".

The retired jurist argued that:"This perception gives reassurance to the mass majority of society who bask in the comfort that no person, institution or government no matter how powerful or wealthy is outside the sphere of legal authority. This in turn encourages the public to willingly submit to the authority of the system.”

Germane as the aforementioned facts are, the facts remain that Constitutional democracy is anchored on the tripod of respect for rule of law, respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens and strict adherence to the principle of separation of powers.

The indirect refusal of President Buhari to respect the decision of the National Judicial Council in recommending Justice Onoghen as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria amounts to a breach of the principle of separation of powers.

Section 6 of the Constitution is specific on the role of the Court system in the smooth running of Constitutional democracy and if by political design the the hierarchy of the Court system is unduly politicized then the public standing of the Judiciary is put on the spots.

Section 6 states thus: “(1) The judicial powers of the Federation shall be vested in the courts to which this section relates, being courts established for the Federation.

(2) The judicial powers of a State shall be vested in the courts to which this section relates, being courts established, subject as provided by this Constitution, for a State.

(3) The courts to which this section relates, established by this Constitution for the Federation and for the States, specified in subsection (5) (a) to (1) of this section, shall be the only superior courts of record in Nigeria; and save as otherwise prescribed by the National Assembly or by the House of Assembly of a State, each court shall have all the powers of a superior court of record.

(4) Nothing in the foregoing provisions of this section shall be construed as precluding:- (a) the National Assembly or any House of Assembly from establishing courts, other than those to which this section relates, with subordinate jurisdiction to that of a High Court; (b) the National Assembly or any House of Assembly, which does not require it, from abolishing any court which it has power to establish or which it has brought into being.

(5) This section relates to:- (a) the Supreme Court of Nigeria; (b) the Court of Appeal; (c) the Federal High Court; (d) the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; (e) a High Court of a State; (f) the Sharia Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; (g) a Sharia Court of Appeal of a State; (h) the Customary Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; (i) a Customary Court of Appeal of a State; (j) such other courts as may be authorized by law to exercise jurisdiction on matters with respect to which the National Assembly may make laws; and (k) such other court as may be authorized by law to exercise jurisdiction at first instance or on appeal on matters with respect to which a House of Assembly may make laws.

(6) The judicial powers vested in accordance with the foregoing provisions of this section - (a) shall extend, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this constitution, to all inherent powers and sanctions of a court of law; (b) shall extend, to all matters between persons, or between government or authority and to any persons in Nigeria, and to all actions and proceedings relating thereto, for the determination of any question as to the civil rights and obligations of that person; (c) shall not except as otherwise provided by this Constitution, extend to any issue or question as to whether any act of omission by any authority or person or as to whether any law or any judicial decision is in conformity with the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy set out in Chapter II of this Constitution; (d) shall not, as from the date when this section comes into force, extend to any action or proceedings relating to any existing law made on or after 15th January, 1966 for determining any issue or question as to the competence of any authority or person to make any such law.”

The deliberate delay in submitting the name of the next in line In the succession plan of the National Judicial Council has given rise to wild speculations that just like how President Buhari single handedly gave all the top defence positions to Hausa/Fulani Northern Muslims, that there is a sinister plot to bypass Justice Onoghen for a Northerner from Bauchi State.

If this is carried out as speculated therefore the integrity, respectability, status and global judicial purification role of the Court System would have been politically tainted and contaminated.

We are in the know that there is indeed serious efforts from Northern hawks to alter the seniority rule that should automatically make the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria the substantive CJN.

Why for the first time in over 30 years did the President fail to submit the name to Senate for confirmation as substantive CJN as was Constitutionally recommended by the rightful authority- NJC?

In the last 30 years, a section of Nigeria – the North has consistently produced Nigeria’s Chief Justice and the tradition of seniority has become conventional for those numbers of years.

For emphasis you may wish to visit www.supremecourt.gov.ng to read the historical trajectory of appointmentof CJN’s as follows;

Hon. Justice Stafford Foster Sutton (Past CJF)

Hon. Justice Adetokunbo Ademola KBE, GCON 1958 -

Hon. Justice Taslim Olawale Elias CFR, GCON 1972 -

Hon. Justice Darnley Arthur Alexander CBE,KCMG,CFR,GCON 1975 -

Hon. Justice Atanda Fatai-Williams CON,GCON 1979 -

Hon. Justice George Sodeinde Sowemimo CON,GCON 1983 -

Hon. Justice Ayo Gabriel lrikefe OFR,CON,GCON 1985 -

Hon. Justice Muhammed Bello CON,GCON 1987 -

Hon. Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais CON,GCON 1995 -

Hon. Justice Salisu Modibo Alfa Belgore CON,GCON 2006 -

Hon. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi CON, GCON 2007 -

Hon. Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu CON, GCON 2010 -

Hon. Justice Dahiru Musdapher CON, CFR, FNIALS, GCON 2011 -

Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar JSC, CON, CFR, FNIALS, GCON 2012 -

Hon. Justice Mahmud Mohammed GCON 2014-2016.

Let President Buhari stop playing god and do the needful by sending Justice Onoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

*Emmanuel Onwubiko isHead ofHUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATIONOFNigeriaand can be reached @ www.emmanuelonwubiko.com.