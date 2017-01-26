Anambra 2017: I Can’t Be Contesting For Apc Ticket – Soludo

SAN FRANCISCO, January 26, (THEWILL) – Ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has debunked reports credited to the Anambra state chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Emeka Ibe, that he is among those contesting for the party's nomination for the 2017 governorship election in Anambra.

Stressing on Wednesday that he is not a member of APC, the former governorship candidate said he can therefore not be vying for the APC ticket.

According to Soludo, “I have received hundreds of calls, texts and emails seeking clarification on the matter.”

“I also sought and obtained the phone number of the said state chairman and spoke to him in order to ascertain the veracity of the story.”

“I wish to clarify that I am not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and could, therefore, not be contesting for its party nomination.”

The APC state chairman, Mr Emeka Ibe had noted that Soludo did not register in his ward as an APC member, but explained that “the reason why his name was listed among the aspirants is because he is a friend of the Federal Government and a friend of government is a friendof the party”.