PDP Exposes APC Chieftains Behind Buhari Death Rumours

The caretaker committee chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ahmed Makarfi has tasked the All Progressive Congress, APC to look within itself for culprits.

This comes on the heels of death rumors of the president after he left the country on a 10-day long medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

Makarfi reacting to the allegation that the Buhari death rumors emanated from his party and political camp said the rumors are the handiwork of APC members who are working towards the forthcoming 2019 elections.

Makarfi while speaking in Kaduna to press men said: “The All Progressive Congress (APC) should point its search light inward and investigate itself as to the source of the rumour.

“PDP, I said have nothing to gain from anything.”

He added: “Those who are peddling the rumour know themselves and they are in APC. Some of them are already positioning themselves for power in 2019. APC should investigate itself.”

Rumours about the health status of the president continue to swirl on cyber-space after a fake news website reported that Buhari had passed on.

The Nigerian presidency has debunked the rumour and said that the retired military general, 74, is “alive and well”.

“He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK and be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time,” Garba Shehu, one of Buhari’s spokespersons, said in a short post on his Facebook page.

The president left the country last week on a 10-day leave and is expected back home on February 2, 2017. While making the official announcement, presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina had assured that there is nothing to worry about the president’s routine medical checkup while on his vacation.

The president himself also made it clear that there is nothing wrong with going on vacation, just before stepping into the presidential jet.

The rumours won’t go away. Wednesday morning, news began to circulate online that the president was on life-support at King’s College Hospital . According to the blogger who reported the story, his source is an inside source familiar with the situation .