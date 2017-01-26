HERDSMEN ERA: A RECIPE FOR ANOTHER CIVIL WAR IN NIGERIA
There is a deleterious cancer eating deep into our national fabric and
this is the herdsmen era. With the increasing campaign and advocacy
from community based organizations, civil societies and the media
against this menace, political leaders are yet to rise up to their
onus of finding a cure to this disease that is gradually becoming
endemic. One begins to wonder why up till now, ground breaking arrests
and prosecutions have not been made in this regard. If the silence of
leaders from the northern part of the country is anything to go by,
one may also be poised to believe that ethnic bigotry and politics are
the major impediments to curtailing this disease. To the awe of many
Nigerians, the Northern governors and traditional rulers of Northern
extraction, having painstakingly brainstormed at the summit held
recently in Kaduna collectively affirmed that the herdsmen mowing
innocent lives across the country are from Senegal and Mali.
Contrary to their position however, President Muhammadu Buhari had
asserted in May 2016 that these herdsmen are from Libya. It is indeed
becoming more interesting but worrisome how the blame game is being
played. Who knows the country that will be in the court next? Maybe
Somalia or Burkina Faso. These herdsmen indeed possess grade-A
diplomatic passports. Enough of where these herders are from. They
need to be tamed. Although the origin of the fulani people is highly
disputed according to literature, some things are fundamental; they
are a unique people, mostly migrants due to their nomadic nature and
are spread virtually across the African continent. A fulani man in
Nigeria, shares a link with another one in Chad, Niger etcetera. They
have great political and economic strength. They are their brothers’
keepers irrespective of their locations. The spread of Islam across
the continent is largely accredited to the fulanis, a feat they
achieved through Jihads and holy wars. They have conquered many
territories in sub-saharan Africa as evident in the struggles of Usman
Dan Fodiyo.
Recently in Agatu, a community that was mercilessly ravaged in 2016 by
herdsmen, a grand conspiracy thrived where portions of lands were
ceded to the herdsmen for grazing activities. When the people of Agatu
are yet to recover from the shock of the massacre, when their
community is yet to be rebuilt and compensations awarded for lives and
properties that were lost, their invaders were rather pacified for the
loss of cattle. To add salt to the injury, the deputy governor of
Benue State made another shocking revelation, while speaking to the
newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, that arrangements were underway, to
provide more security for the herdsmen and their cattle during grazing
on Agatu lands. How irrational indeed has our leaders begun to think?
It is only in this part of the world that cows accrue more values than
humans. No wonder the federal ministry of Agriculture is embarking on
the importation of grasses worth billions of naira for their
consumption even when internally displaced persons are perpetually
being neglected and bombed in error. Our military men are been sent
abroad to learn the art of cattle rearing while our borders remain
porous for these blood sucking demons to migrate into and across the
country.
In a swift comparison, crop farming to Nigerians in the middle-belt
and other parts of the country is like cattle rearing to a herdsman
elsewhere. So why would a herdsman graze on a farmland knowing too
well that the farmer’s crops will be destroyed? The cow is their
source of livelihood so is the crops to the farmer. The Nigerian
government is encouraging Nigerians to go into agriculture. A lofty
idea indeed but the big questions are; how can agriculture be properly
sustained when some persons are busy cultivating crops and the others
are deliberately destroying the produce? Even in an attempt to settle
scores and cows are killed by farmers, is it enough reason for
herdsmen to kill humans in retribution? Or is the only form of
agriculture been encouraged, cattle rearing? If the herdsmen are not
Nigerians but foreigners as claimed by some political and opinion
leaders, then is it not enough for the Nigerian government to protect
the lives and properties of her citizenry from these intruders? If
they are foreigners, why then is the government seeking to enact the
grazing bill to give them lands across the country to exploit? If they
are foreigners, why then do the government frown at citizens who speak
ill of them?
It is a known fact that most political and traditional leaders from
the North and even other parts of the country own large farms. They
engage in cattle rearing and this is often done by the herdsmen who
have now been tagged ‘foreigners’ while their children are busy
acquiring quality education in other developed countries. I think it
is high time we called a spade a spade. Enough of these lies, deceit
and blame game. The herdsmen uprising will plunge the nation into
crisis if not properly addressed. This carnage must stop. It is only
in Nigeria that foreigners are allowed to move freely with weapons to
protect cows while hapless citizens are left to their own fate for
security. The simple truth is there are elements in Nigeria especially
the so-called opinion leaders whose incorrigible mindset of tribal
bigotry would derail any inter-tribal harmony and pacification efforts
in a bid to stop the herdsmen unimaginative era. For most of our post
independence history, Nigerians have lived relatively peaceful with
each other including cattle breeders without recourse to tribal or
ethnic origins. What then has gone wrong? Today the simmering flame of
ethnic, religious and political bigotry has reached epic proportions
and unless our national leaders take bold actions to confront it now;
Nigeria might one day be engulfed in another civil war.
The government should set up an independent commission to address the
issue of recurring farmers/herdsmen clash. Agriculturalists who engage
in cattle rearing should establish private ranches solely for the
purpose of cattle grazing to avoid encroaching on farmlands. They
should emulate countries like Brazil who despite their involvement in
cattle rearing registers little or no farmers/herders clash. National
Identity cards should be made available for Nigerians and herders who
are foreigners should be sent parking from our territories. The
herdsmen era must be treated as a matter of great national urgency
before we reach a point of no return. Time calls for action and action
here and now.
Comrade Omaga E. Daniel is the Executive Director, Beyond Boundaries
Legacy Leadership Initiative.
Opinion/Feature