AHRC is deeply concerned with reports of President Trump's planneddiscriminatory executive orders on immigration:

AHRC is deeply concerned with reports of President Trump's planned discriminatory executive orders on immigration:

The American Human rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins its voice to those of sister organizations in the human rights community in expressing deep concern over soon- to- be- issued discriminatory executive orders on immigration.

There is no doubt that the US and the rest of the world face the serious threat of terrorism. However, blanket measures that criminalize and stigmatize a whole national group or a faith community are illegal, immoral and counterproductive. Such measures are clear violations of the letter and spirit of human rights.

AHRC believes that building walls and blanket discriminatory measures do not make the US a safer country. These are populist measures that play into deep- seated prejudices and insecurities. They also become ammunition in the arsenal of the enemies of the United States.

"We are deeply troubled by what we hear concerning President Trump's immigration executive orders," stated Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We urge the administration to reconsider," continued Hamad.