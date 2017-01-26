APC drops Soludo, Ekwunife from Anambra guber race

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dropped the names of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and Mrs. Uche Ekwunife from the list of the party's governorship aspirants in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr. Emeka Ibe, who disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State, said the party's action was as a result of fresh information available to it.

He said, 'We just discovered that Prof. Soludo has not registered as a member of our party in his ward, and you know the journey begins from the ward.

'He is a big friend of us and a big friend to the APC Federal Government, but he must first register at his ward level before any other thing.

'For Mrs. Uche Ekwunife, we just discovered that she might not want to run for this year's governorship in the state.

'For these reasons, we have decided to drop their names from the list of the governorship aspirants in the forthcoming election in the state on the platform of our party,' Ibe stated.

The APC chairman had on Tuesday listed Soludo and Ekwunife among the 13 governorship aspirants jostling for the party's governorship ticket in the state

The list, according to him, includes Senator Andy Uba; National Auditor of the APC, Dr George Moghalu; oil magnate, Ifeanyi Ubah; and the 2013 PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Tony Nwoye, among others.

Soludo had dissociated himself from the list, saying he was not a member of the APC.