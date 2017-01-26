It’s Only In Nigeria That Citizens Daily Wish Death For Their President – Lai Mohammed

SAN FRANCISCO, January 25, (THEWILL) – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday described the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari as “silly” and “uncharitable”.

The Minister regretted that it is only in Nigeria that citizens wake up in the morning “to wish their ‎president dead”.

Speaking after the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting, he said, “It's only in this part of the world that you wake up in the morning and you say the president of the country is dead. I will not join that kind of debate at all.”

The President, who is on a 10-days vacation to the UK, was first reported dead on Sunday , and the rumours keep resurfacing everyday.

Mohammed, who spoke in reaction to reporters’ request for him to respond to the rumour, said, “I don't want to lend my voice to a very silly thing. I will not join this debate. I think there are more serious issues of state to discuss than this issue”.