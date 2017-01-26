Anambra Guber: CSO Endorsed Soludo

The forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State is one that

requires critical examination of all aspirants to avoid the mistake of

electing wrong people in to office.

Since it's creation about 26 years ago, leaders that have rule the

state were 'accidental leaders' and not those who really prepared to

take the state to enviable height.

Hence, the forthcoming election has given us the opportunity to study

the peculiar challenges Anambra has been facing as well recommending

to party leaders and electorates who among the aspirants has what it

takes to restore the lost glory of the state.

After a painstaking study and analysis, we are glad to present

Professor Chukwuma Soludo as our governorship candidate to Ndi Anambra

to enthrone as Governor.

In lieu of this, we urge all our members in Anambra APC to ensure that

Soludo wins the party's primary election coming up soon.

Signed,

Mr. Brown Justice,

Convener, New Mandate Movement