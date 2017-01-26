Anambra Guber: CSO Endorsed Soludo
The forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State is one that
requires critical examination of all aspirants to avoid the mistake of
electing wrong people in to office.
Since it's creation about 26 years ago, leaders that have rule the
state were 'accidental leaders' and not those who really prepared to
take the state to enviable height.
Hence, the forthcoming election has given us the opportunity to study
the peculiar challenges Anambra has been facing as well recommending
to party leaders and electorates who among the aspirants has what it
takes to restore the lost glory of the state.
After a painstaking study and analysis, we are glad to present
Professor Chukwuma Soludo as our governorship candidate to Ndi Anambra
to enthrone as Governor.
In lieu of this, we urge all our members in Anambra APC to ensure that
Soludo wins the party's primary election coming up soon.
Signed,
Mr. Brown Justice,
Convener, New Mandate Movement
Press Statement