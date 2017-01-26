Fayose condemns DSS planned arrest of Apostle Suleiman, Says; “Nigerians must protect themselves if FG can’t protect them”

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has cautioned the All

Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to be mindful on

how it handles issues bordering on religion in the country so as not

to throw the country into religious crisis, condemning attempt by

armed men of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Apostle

Johnson Suleiman of The Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide in Ado Ekiti,

early today as uncalled for and clear invitation to chaos.

Governor Fayose, who challenged the security agencies in the country,

especially the DSS to tell Nigerians how many of the Fulani herdsmen

that killed thousands of Nigerians across the country have been

arrested, added that; “Nigerians, either Muslim or Christian deserve

to be protected by the federal government, which controls all security

apparatus in the country and the moment the federal government can no

longer protect Nigerians from being killed by rampaging herdsmen,

citizens of the country will have no option than to defend

themselves.”

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and

New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, who lamented that the APC

led federal government, was indirectly supporting attack on Christians

and other Muslim sects, especially the Shi’ites, by looking the other

way while they are attacked, called on the international community to

intervene before Nigeria is thrown into major religious crisis.

Governor Fayose, who expressed surprise that a man of God was been

trailed to be arrested by the men of DSS said, he expected the

security operatives to invite him if they have any issue with him

instead of arresting him in the dead of the night after a powerful

and spirit-filled crusade in my State.

He said; “If the federal government had acted swiftly like it acted on

Apostle Suleiman so-called inciting comments when people were being

killed by herdsmen across the country, so many lives would have been

saved.”

The governor described as strange, APC hatred for men of God,

especially those seen as not on the same page with the party, saying;

“It is on record that the APC in Ekiti State issued press statements

and went on social media to disparage the Redeemed Christians Church

of God (RCCG) Worldwide General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye just

because he praised me when he came to Ekiti. And curiously, it was

immediately Pastor Adeboye came to Ekiti State and praised me that he

was forced to relinquish his position as the General Overseer of the

RCCG.

“Apostle Johnson Suleiman openly condemned the killing of Nigerians

across the country and went on to say that Christians should rise and

defend themselves if the federal government, which controls all

security apparatus will not defend them and the next thing that

happened was the DSS moving swiftly to arrest him.

“Isn’t it ridiculous that instead of running after those herdsmen that

have killed over 3,000 Nigerians in just one year, the DSS opted to

arrest a man of God, who merely expressed his frustration on the

inability of Nigeria to protect its citizens?

“Or who should be arrested between those killer herdsmen and Apostle

Suleiman who merely expressed his readiness for self-defence and

called on Christians to defend themselves if they are attacked by the

herdsmen?

“We were all in this country when cattle breeders openly said over

1,000 Agatu people of Benue State were killed because over 10,000 cows

were killed. We were also told that the Southern Kaduna genocide was

as a result of killing of cows. Up till today, none of those cattle

breeders have been arrested.”

The governor, who said there could also be plan to arrest the General

Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide International (Winners'

Chapel International), Bishop David Oyedepo, warned security

operatives against intimidation and arrest of men of God in the

interest of peace and religious harmony in the country.

He called for the release of the head of Nigeria's Islamic Movement

(IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since late 2015

despite that the court ruled that he should be released, saying; “I

stand for Nigeria and its people, not for any religion and it is my

position that rights of all Nigerians must be respected and

protected.”

The Governor said, “I personally attended his crusade and I think it

is wrong for a man of God who is armless that could be invited if they

have any issue against him. Are Christians and Moslems under different

dispensation of the rule of law? That’s why I went there to rescue

him. Let them kill two of us together. But when they saw my vehicles

and the crowd, they fled.

Governor Fayose noted that it was unbecoming of the Federal Government

to be harassing the clergymen in the country noting that the General

Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch

Adeboye was harassed and forced to resign shortly after he visited him

in Ado Ekiti.

He said, “This is unacceptable, we are in a democracy and Nigerians

should warn the Presidency against putting this country on fire

because religion is an emotional thing.”