How we are being marginalised by FG - Sen. Gyunka Philip

The Senator representing Nasarawa North Senatorial district has raised alarm over the persistent marginalisation of his constituency especially with regards to federal projects.

He raised this during the Senate plenary when there were considerations on the 2017 budget.

According to him, "there has not been any single federal government presence in the senatorial district and this is quite disturbing to many of my constituents who are demanding so much from us representing them at the federal level, so I am calling on this Distinguished house to look into this issue critically during the committee level to ensure that no party of Nigeria is denied of its rights."

He further added that his constituency have remained committed to paying federal taxes and there is no justification for denying us our rights. Even in the area of construction of roads we cannot boast of one single project that is active within our constituency, in fact the only project that that was started years back which is the Nasarawa/Bokkos federal road has been abandoned. This particular road is known to be a highly commercially viable road which would create thousands of jobs for my people, but the government have failed to capture it in the 2017 budget once again. This according to him has to be addressed by the Senate committees.

The Senator also advised the federal government to consider Nasarawa North Federal Constituency for the new cargo airport being considered by the federal government in Nasarawa State. If this project is established in the District it will restore the confidence of my people in the federal government because right now all we can see is marginalisation, no roads, no tertiary institutions, no hospitals and no industries to give the youth employment opportunities. We want this trend to be reversed immediately.