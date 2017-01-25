Killing (Bombing) Of 236 Citizens In Borno IDP Camp: NigerianGovernment Has Breached The Geneva Conventions And Committed War Crimes
Killing (Bombing) Of 236 Citizens In Borno IDP Camp: Nigerian
Government Has Breached The Geneva Conventions And Committed War
Crimes
(Intersociety, Onitsha Nigeria: 25th January 2017)-Nigeria’s
Government grossly belated and reprobated ownership of the high death
toll following its Air Force wilful bombing of the Rann IDP Camp in
Borno State, Northeast Nigeria on 17th January 2017; is a clear case
of commission of War Crimes and violation of the UN Purposes and
Principles and the Fundamental Rules of the International Law and
Humanitarian Principles- Emeka Umeagbalasi, Criminologist & Graduate
of Security Studies and Board Chair-Intersociety Nigeria.
Since August 2015, the Nigerian security forces or Armed Forces led by
the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force; joined by the
Presidency, have continually bastardized and corrupted the concept of
the Rules of Engagement of the Geneva Conventions or Laws of War of
1949 under the UN System. The bastardization and corruption have been
carried out by way of violent crackdowns on unarmed and defenceless
citizens engaging or agitating non-violently for their constitutional,
regional and international rights to religious and ethno-racial self
determination through night vigils and street or road processions,
matches, rallies and protests; other than armed rebellion or conflict.
The mass killings by Nigerian security forces following street
rallies, processions and protests by millions of unarmed citizens have
been criminally labelled “exercise of their military mandates under
the Rules of Engagement”.
Again, since late May 2015 till date, the present sixth civilian
central Government in Nigeria has steadily and grossly threatened and
undermined the nobility and aristocracy of civil government and
reduced same to government founded on falsehood, rascality and
gangsterism. Expressions and explanations of government policies and
conducts have been mired in confusion, misdirection, criminal
spinning, misrepresentation, executive recklessness and rascality; to
the extent that out of every five executive explanations or statements
made on major issues of public concerns, four are founded on falsehood
or untruth till date.
It is recalled that the Nigerian Armed Forces particularly the
Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force have since 2009 engaged in
counter insurgency operations against the Boko Haram terrorists in the
Northeast Nigeria with attendant gross rights abuses. Camps for the
internationally displaced persons (IDPs) were created and clearly
mapped and marked. Severally the Nigerian Military had claimed that it
was very mindful of civilian populations or settlements in its air
attacks in the area. In December 2016, the Army Chief, Lt Gen Tukur
Buratai declared total victory against Boko Haram terrorists and
claimed that its stronghold and the Sambisa Forest have been totally
cleared of the terrorists. Hundreds of arrested and held Boko Haram
terror suspects have also been released as uninvolved or repentant.
Shockingly, on 17th January 2017, strongly suspected government
influenced news broke out, claiming that “there was a mistake air
bombing of an IDP camp in Borno State claiming few lives and scores of
injuries”. Some aid agencies most likely under pressures from the
Nigerian Government later disclosed that “54 citizens died including
some aid workers with dozens of others injured”. Almost a week later,
the Chairman of Kala-Balge LGA of Borno State, where the wilful
bombing and killing took place; Babagana Malarima, courageously
disclosed publicly that “they buried 234 citizens excluding two that
just died in Maiduguri Hospital”. Over 90 others were critically
injured; and barely two days ago, the Presidency accepted the death
toll figure as given by the LGA Chairman.
Consequently, we at International Society for Civil Liberties and the
Rule of Law see the wilful air strike and accompanying killing of 236
defenceless and war traumatized citizens as nothing short of war
crimes and gross breach of the Rules of Engagement under the UN
System. Till date, the Minister of Defence, National Security Adviser,
Minister of Interior, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Defence Staff and
Chief of Army Staff are still hanging on to their official positions
as if nothing has happened. The Presidency, on its part, appears busy
fighting to cover up the massacre and no serious or credible
international investigation has been carried out. The international
aid agencies working in the area particularly those that lost scores
of their staff in the wilful air strike have also done little or
nothing. It may likely be that they are under intense pressures from
the Presidency to shut up and cover up.
Technically and expertly speaking, the modern journey to the enactment
of the Laws of War or Geneva Conventions under the present UN system
started as far back as in 1864 when the Swiss Government convened the
first international conference in Humanitarian Law, leading to the
first Geneva Convention for the Amelioration of the Conditions of the
Wounded in Armies in the Field. The Laws of War or Geneva Conventions
simply mean the rules guiding the conduct of the war, the war itself
and its aftermath; violation of same amounts to war crimes on
genocide.
Preceding the Laws of War or Geneva Conventions is the concept of Just
War or why and how wars are fought. The three main facets of the
concept or theory of Just War are: Jus Ad Bellum-justification and
ground for going to war; Jus In Bellum-ethical rules of conducts
during the war such as ethical standard expected of soldiers and other
combatants in war time: i.e. rules of engagement; and Jus Post
Bellum-regulations of how wars are ended and transition from war to
peace. These were fully incorporated into the Geneva Conventions by
way of rules of engagement, legitimate use of force, self defence and
concept of non-military necessity.
Further, in 1929, the Geneva Conventions were reviewed and the
treatment of prisoners of war was added. In 1949, the Geneva
Conventions increased to four with the addition of the protection of
civilians in time of war; in inter-State or international conflict. In
1977, two additional Protocols were included in the Geneva Conventions
for the purpose of strengthening the protection of victims of
international or inter-State conflict; and addition of a new protocol
for the protection of civilians or non combatants in Intra State or
non international conflict (i.e. Boko Haram insurgency and its counter
insurgency operations in northeast Nigeria).
One of the gravest violations of the Geneva Conventions or Laws of War
is attack or fatal bombing of civilian population or settlement in
conflict affected areas by warring parties particularly the host
political territory and its armed forces. This is also called “attacks
on non military necessity”. It is expressly a commission of war crimes
with monumental legal consequences on the part of the defaulting
party. Mass killing of civilians who are unarmed and defenceless in
non war situation expressly amounts to crimes against humanity.
Nigeria as a leading UN Member-State from Africa is morally and
legally bound by the Principles of the United Nations; which clearly
states as follows: The principles of the UN are to save future
generations from war, reaffirm human rights, and establish equal
rights for all persons; in addition to promotion of justice, freedom,
and social progress for the peoples of all of its member states.
Nigeria is also bound by the Customary International Law under UN
System particularly those that are inviolable by virtue of their
principle of “substantial uniformity by substantial number of States”
or “Opinio Juris” (i.e. a general belief binding on all Member-States
that a non-treaty is legally binding on States); and importantly, the
principle of “Jus Cogens” (i.e. absolute rules of general
international law binding on UN Member-States for which no derogation
is permitted). These include prohibition on illegitimate use of force,
genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, slavery, torture,
etc.
We hereby call for extensive international investigations into the air
strike killing of 236 defenceless citizens on 17th January 2017 in
Borno State, Northeast Nigeria. We reject any form of “internal
investigation” by the Federal Government of Nigeria led by Retired
Major Gen Muhammadu Buhari or any of its military or civilian
agencies. We consider such investigation, if any, as a clear case of
“being a judge in its own case”. Besides, the present Federal
Government of Nigeria grossly lacks moral standing to conduct any form
of investigation and if it is truly concerned over the wilful mass
murder; then it must sack as a matter of uttermost immidiacy the
Chiefs of Air Staff, Defence Staff, Army Staff, the National Security
Adviser, the Minister of Interior and the Minister of Defence.
We specifically call on the United Nations Secretary General and the
Security Council to rise to the occasion by competently exercising
their mandates in Article 24 of the Chapter Five of the United Nations
by ordering for extensive investigations into the wilful mass murder.
The authorities of the International Committee of the Red Cross and
the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees are also called upon
to carry out similar extensive investigations into the mass murder
including the killing of scores of their aid workers. Nigerians also
want to know the age bracket, gender, ethnic and religious identities
of the slain defenceless citizens.
Signed:
Emeka Umeagbalasi, Board Chairman
International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety)
Mobile Line: +2348174090052
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.intersociety-ng.org
Obianuju Joy Igboeli, Esq.
Head, Civil Liberties & Rule of Law Program
Mobile Line: +2348180771506
Opinion/Feature