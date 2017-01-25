Soludo, Andy Uba, Ifeanyi Ubah, 10 0thers jostle for APC governorship ticket for Anambra

Thirteen aspirants including leading and former chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party are vying for the Anambra State governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the forthcoming governorship election.

APC chairman in the state, Mr. Emeka Ibe listed those who have indicated interest in the party’s ticket to include Senator Andy Uba, PDP, Anambra South; the 2014 governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr. Tony Nwoye; the 2010 PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo; former Senator Uche Ekwunife who served in the Senate on the ticket of the PDP and former PDP governorship aspirant, Dr. Obinna Uzor.

Ibe spoke in a session with journalists in Awka on Tuesday named others in the list to include Chief George Moghalu, business mogul; Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, Chief Chike Obidigbo; Barth Nwibe; Engr. Obinna Onunkwo; Chief Ralph Okeke; Paul Chukwuma and Prince Donatus Okonkwo.

He boasted that the political gladiators in the race were all qualified to govern the state and were capable of defeating the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano in the forthcoming poll.

According to the chairman, all aspirants including those who are new in the party would be given a level playing ground in the party primaries.

He said the party would next Monday continue its regular registration of members to accommodate new members.

“Our party constitution is silent on new members, on whether they should be given waiver or not but the national leadership of the party gives guidelines on the primaries. So, both new and old members have equal status in the party,” he said.

On zoning, Ibe said the party had not said it would adopt zoning formula in choosing its candidate, adding that it was the programme of the All Progressive Grand Alliance.