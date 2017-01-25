Dr Kelly Nwogu And His LSI Team Redeemed Their Pledge To The Peopleof Bida

In a bid to redeem the pledge he made at a recent visit to the Emir of Bida, HRH Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, Dr. Kelly Izuwa Nwogu, the Founder of Livelihood Support Initiative (LSI) has distributed equipment worth millions of Naira to the the physically challenges in the society.

The equipment includes Braille machines, GSM tool kits, Hair dryers, Barbing Clippers, Sewing Machines, Computers, Type writers, Mattresses, Treated Mosquito Nets, Grinding Machines, Vulcanizing machines and Carpentry equipment.

The Emir of Bida and the people were happy and grateful for the gesture extended by Dr. Kelly Nwogu and his LSI team as the Emir also urged well meaning individuals both in Nigeria and abroad to support Dr. Kelly Nwogu and Livelihood Support Initiative in raising the 100 Billion Naira proposed to alleviate the suffering of people living with disabilities.