THE PERCENTAGE EQUIVALENCE SYSTEM OF ADMISSION: A NEW ADMISSION CRITERIA PROPOSAL
The present admission criteria system
in our country boast of ensuring egalitarianism (i.e granting equal
access to tertiary education to those from educationally developed
states and those from less developed state) and multi-ethnicity
(diversity) needed for a multifarious educational development in the
universities. Categorically Nigeria’s university admission criteria
are: CATCHMENT AREA 30%, ELDS 20%, MERIT 40% and UNIVERSITY’S
DISCRETION 10%. In this article I want to question the soundness of
this practice.
When an attitudinal assessment is made from the above what is depicted
is: OUT OF 100%, OUR EDUCATION SYSTEM IS ONLY 40% MINDFUL OF MERIT
WHILE BEEN 60% MINDFUL OF NON-MERIT. Without in-depth analyses this
shows that we have a very faulty system.
No doubt, the ideals which inform this practice are intuitively
worthy, but the manner which there are applied is what I want to
question. To proof how faulty this system is on a level of in-depth
analyses, I intend to interrogate it within the context of the
following principles; meritocracy, egalitarianism, justice as fairness
and cultural diversity and also propose a new system.
On the point of egalitarianism: some states are educationally less
developed hence if students from those states are not supported they
will be structurally marginalized. This will lead to unequal
development among states because some states will hardly produce
university graduates. Since the demands of this students are
legitimate ( as equal citizens of the states) as much as others but
their supply has been historically lesser, that support given to them
is justified. My problem is how this principle is applied to the
extent that it hugely demeans merit-ladenness. For students from ELDS
are been overly favoured to the huge detriment of students from
developed state e.g. a student who scores 240 in JAMB might not gain
admission into university of Ibadan while someone who scores 183 will
be granted admission in university of Ibadan. The fact that a student
is from an ELDS (e.g. Ebonyi state) does not mean he/she can not score
more than 183. Hence it is important that we set a percentage
equivalence system to avoid this mess and other forms of
indiscriminate arbitrariness.
Secondly, educationist who are in support of the status quo – aver
that the catchment area criteria aids the actualisation of a
multi-ethnic educational environment of learning. A critical
reflection of this proposition proves it to be the opposite; because
giving greater opportunity to people from different parts of the
country the ability to apply to a specific university by eradicating
or drastically reducing the catchment area quota, is the best way to
ensure multi-ethnicity were many perspective can confluence, after
proper dialectic interaction, to produce better perspectives about
live- as a part of social education. In a civilized world premisses
like locality should not a major object of consideration and this kind
of thinking disarms sentiments and bias because it crumbles the weight
of ethnocentric commitment, whilst fostering the ideal of
complementarity.
FROM THE ABOVE THIS IS WHAT IS DERIVABLE:
We need a system that greatly favours merits
We need a system that is just to students in ELDS. Hence we need to
create a balance i.e. to equalise the value of merit and fairness.
Therefore we need a system that retains high level meritocracy and
apropos fairness to ELDS, in a way that is productive. One that does
not jeopardise merit or fair consideration. The percentage equivalence
system is that system.
The percentage equivalence system has the following as its theoretical framework
For our higher education system to achieve the goals for which it was
established it must take in the best available brains in the country.
The attitude or interest of an individual determines the effect of an
educational process on that individual and the effect of our
university’s education on student determines how productive our
universities are.
Hence given two students with the same brain capacity; i.e. Student A
& student B, were A, lives in an EDS and B, lives in an EDLS if B's
Jamb score is just about 7/10 points lower than A's, say A=250 &
B=241, i will consider student B more qualified for admission due to
the fact of his disadvantage on the basis of the principles in (i) and
(ii) above
Before Adumbrating further details this is what the percentage
equivalence system says ‘’the point or score of a student from an
education less developed state is equivalent to the score of a student
from an educationally developed state if the score of the student from
the developed area is 10% above that of the student from the education
less developed area’’ for example if A is from ELDS and scores 243 and
B from EDs has a score of 270 both of them will be said to be at par.
This system is good because it discourages laxity among students from
ELDS and catchment area. Within the context of the status quo states
have no good incentive to improve their education standard because
they have not been any massive educational development in most ELDS.
However this system will impress the state and federal government to
act since they will be pressured by citizens of ELDS. Hence this
system is holistically beneficial.
With the above we have been able to grant the ELDs student the
privilege he/she was denied and also establish an undying love for
merit. However the 10% given for university’s discretion is preserved
for the sake of extreme cases.
If you prefer this system to the prevailing one, then spread the news.
#percentage_equivalence_system
Feature Article