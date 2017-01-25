VP Osinbajo in telephone conversation with Buhari

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his vacationing boss, President Muhammadu Buhari have been in touch, by phone reviewing local and international developments including the situation in Gambia.

According to a statement by Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant on media, Osinbajo spoke with Buhari on Sunday, on a day vicious rumour mongers peddled the president’s death.

Both the President and Osinbajo also discussed other pertinent national issues.

Meanwhile, acting president Osinbajo said Nigeria will continue to work together with other African countries to ensure that the African Union becomes a stronger and more robust organization for the benefit of the continent and its people.

Osinbajo spoke Tuesday while receiving a Special Envoy from President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, at the Presidential Villa

According to the Vice President, “it is important for Africa to always put the best foot forward and we will continue to work together with the President of Djibouti to make AU stronger and more robust.”

The Special Envoy, Ahmed Cheick Moumin brought a message addressed to the Nigerian President, regarding Djibouti’s interest in one of the positions up for contest in the AU elections scheduled for later this month, seeking Nigeria’s support.

The Djibouti’s Presidential Special Envoy who is also the country’s Justice Minister stated that his country was requesting that Nigeria should consider supporting its candidate for Deputy Chairman of the African Union Commission, and expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for the hospitality he and his delegation has enjoyed since his arrival in the country.

Responding, Osinbajo welcomed the Special Envoy, noting that Nigeria and Djibouti do enjoy “very good diplomatic relationship over the years,” and also expressed appreciation to the President of Djibouti for the country’s support of Nigeria in various international platforms.

He assured that the Federal Government would consider the candidate, observing that the position is one that has to be occupied by the right person. The Vice President then sent warm greetings to the President of Djibouti.

NAN