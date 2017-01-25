Abdullahi: Nigeria has lost a great man with the death of Alhaji Saadu

I received the news of the death of Alhaji Saka Saadu, one of the most illustrious Kwara sons, with great shock and sadness.

I met the late Alhaji Saadu some years back in Ilorin, and for all the years that I knew him and was honoured to interact with him, he demonstrated an uncommon love, sincerity and eagerness to provide help and wise counsel.

During my tenure as Commissioner for Education in Kwara State, Alhaji Saadu was one of the people that supported and encouraged me. His love for Kwara State was never in doubt.

Alhaji Saadu was a good man, who treated everyone right, whether they were rich or poor. It was no surprise then that he rose from the position of a school principal to becoming a Minister of Education. His rise from that humble beginning was no doubt because of his commitment to hard work, integrity and love for people.

With his passage, Kwara, and indeed Nigeria, has lost a great man. My heartfelt condolence to his family, and may his soul rest in peace.

SIGNED:

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress

24 January, 2017.