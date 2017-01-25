TIPS ON BUILDING CONFIDENCE

Confidence is not really a trait, it’s a brawn and if you train your confidence it will surely grow. Confidence is simply a power source which you must create yourself internally. Just like we want to have multiple watercourse of revenue to protect our finances.

Here are schemes I think should help gain and maintain confidence:

EQUIP YOURSELF: to improve your confidence, you need to improve the content of message ,post and say positive to yourself you feed yourself, instead of whipping yourself about up over shortcomings. Talking down to yourself about a misapprehension is equivalent to driving down the road looking only through your rear view mirror. It’s just going to cause more damages.

AVOID NEGATIVE PEOPLE: negative people will always try to erode your confidence because they do not have it themselves. "The law of five refers not only to your wealth but also your health and happiness". So we have to adjust and move with friends with positive intentions with us, who will make us happy and confident.

DO THINGS YOU KNOW & ENJOY DOING: do the activities you can do on a daily basis that can immediately boost your confidence. Because doing what you enjoy makes you happy. For example, writing, reading, teaching etc. when you are happy definitely you confident in yourself that you are good at something.

STAND UP FOR YOURSELF, LITERALLY: your posture as well as the amount of space you take up in a room impacts your confidence. Acting small by sitting down or hunching over will make you feel small. Acting big and standing up with a straight spine will make you feel bigger and better.

SPEAK BOLDLY: always be mindful of the way your favourite speaker delivers a speech. A great speaker speaks confidently and boldly. Not " ums " and " ahs " that interrupt flow, they use pause fillers to emphasize ideas. Always speak boldly but not aggressively, to show yourself confidence. People will definitely pay attention to you, when the see the leader radiate from within you

TAKE ACTION AND GET IT DONE: "Nothing builds confidence like accomplishment ", taking actions is very important in building confidence. Working on something and getting it done. Sitting at home and thinking about it will just make you feel worse. But not always easy to do.

FOCUS ON SOLUTIONS: change your focus now if you are someone who always complains. Focusing on solutions instead of problems is one of the best things you can do for your confidence and your career.

Trying these tips out will total help to build confidence a lot.