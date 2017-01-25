STRUGGLE AS THE TRADEMARK OF HUMANS...

By

07060815443 ()

Human being have been treading lightly but versely through divergence

trials and endeavors in life making several movements in search of

greener pastures, and some climbed up to even a crooked ways of making

history; to have a book written about them.

Some ploughed out from famous to being infamous due to wanton of

popularity and up-seat of classical authority; to be embellished with

powers and to cornered the very series of human world.

Some cherished the warmth of admiration from the folks; resisting to

be ordinary but to even find it perspiringly irrespective of every

facts and reality to be extraordinary in the mids of a teeming masses.

Some in another aspects of this spherical earth are bitterly consumed

with gluttony, selfishness, injustices, illicit dispossession of

property from fellow, government and the like.

All in wantingness to create a world that is inevitably termed

someday very nigh as history.

But all these struggling and strives have a deadlines; an ending

reality that which takes away the products of struggles and the

struggler into a world that is different, very real for all eyes in

all senses to see and feel.

Wherein the judgement would be like a signature in a red pen; very

sensitive indeed, if and when all the individual's struggle was based

upon illicitness and illegitimacy or illegacy of earnings.

And to be in the paradisal harmony, hysterical bliss and tranquilous

peace when the life's struggles was accepted, appraised, envalued and

appreciated at utmost. This can be enjoyed because of what the hands

had sent forth.

Ah! What a glorious reaping gains from the struggle. What you are

doing determine the name and mark to be enprinted on your slippery

skin. Whatsoever man engages in would be inculcated into the lines of

his family history to be revealed to the latter generations to come.

In a clear paradigm, Nelson Mandela was known as freedom fighter; a

blessed fortress for the South Africans.

Sir, Tafawa Balewa ,Nnamdi Azikiwa,Murtala Mohammed, Sani Abacha, and

others all were known for their respective fights, struggles and

missions.

The present administration is also under struggle,, apparelled with

the art of making an unforgettable history for the heavy blows on the

treasonable felonies, rebellion, insurgencies on all sides, pinning

nails into the head of corruption and its practitioners, waved a war

against the thievery, tuggery,smuggling and reckless acts plaguing our

nation.

Indeed, kudos to our President Muhammadu Buhari for the struggles

well awarded and praised, and also the military officers have for

surety, kite up the flag of patriotism by restlessly and irresistibly

defending the nation, its citizens, the weak and weaklings, all the

perspiration,hard works, and struggles shall be remembered in the

longest future to come.

The fundamental religion (Islam) is as old as the earth itself... The

prophetic struggles (messenger ship ) was passed from generation to

generation and all have different tales of history and each were

regarded in accordance with the nature of the obligations incumbent

upon the series of prophets of God(Adam, Moses, Abraham, Yakub,

Yusuf,Suleiman, Idris, Lut, Ismail, Jesus leading to the elephantine

but electrifying struggle of prophet Muhammad, peace and a world of

blessings to be with them all.

Whose fights and struggles led to the lights on the cauldron of

darkest darkness in the world, he fought with might and main.

Delivering the world from the bondages of colonisation, from him came

the truer message of truth; through him came the standard of unity,

harmonisation, transparency, religion called Islam also termed as

peace.

For his never forgotten history, his oft-repeating words, his well

formed characters, manner, reactions, and a sound judgment on every

affairs of life are worthy of all emulation. He had played right and

now his names are enprinted on the minds of all, except, the

hypothetical arrogant or being by pride or ignorance blinded.

Indeed he led a healthy life that which all hearts devoid of diseases

and hottest temperament can copy to overcome here and there blessings.

We must know the truth from its genesis to revelation... How it

is?..what it is? How it is practised, the measures of its dispersal,

for if we restricts ourselves from being true, acting true, doing

true and then preaching truth, our life would have less significance

and meaning.

Whatever badge one fastened onto his chest that would be the

noticeable identification.

May God clouds us with more blessings of hearth and minds and in the

wherewithal to a goodly living.

Wishes for more blessings more than now!

Usman Mohammed.

Department of Mass Communication

IBB University, Lapai-Niger State.