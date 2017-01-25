STRUGGLE AS THE TRADEMARK OF HUMANS...
By
07060815443 ()
Human being have been treading lightly but versely through divergence
trials and endeavors in life making several movements in search of
greener pastures, and some climbed up to even a crooked ways of making
history; to have a book written about them.
Some ploughed out from famous to being infamous due to wanton of
popularity and up-seat of classical authority; to be embellished with
powers and to cornered the very series of human world.
Some cherished the warmth of admiration from the folks; resisting to
be ordinary but to even find it perspiringly irrespective of every
facts and reality to be extraordinary in the mids of a teeming masses.
Some in another aspects of this spherical earth are bitterly consumed
with gluttony, selfishness, injustices, illicit dispossession of
property from fellow, government and the like.
All in wantingness to create a world that is inevitably termed
someday very nigh as history.
But all these struggling and strives have a deadlines; an ending
reality that which takes away the products of struggles and the
struggler into a world that is different, very real for all eyes in
all senses to see and feel.
Wherein the judgement would be like a signature in a red pen; very
sensitive indeed, if and when all the individual's struggle was based
upon illicitness and illegitimacy or illegacy of earnings.
And to be in the paradisal harmony, hysterical bliss and tranquilous
peace when the life's struggles was accepted, appraised, envalued and
appreciated at utmost. This can be enjoyed because of what the hands
had sent forth.
Ah! What a glorious reaping gains from the struggle. What you are
doing determine the name and mark to be enprinted on your slippery
skin. Whatsoever man engages in would be inculcated into the lines of
his family history to be revealed to the latter generations to come.
In a clear paradigm, Nelson Mandela was known as freedom fighter; a
blessed fortress for the South Africans.
Sir, Tafawa Balewa ,Nnamdi Azikiwa,Murtala Mohammed, Sani Abacha, and
others all were known for their respective fights, struggles and
missions.
The present administration is also under struggle,, apparelled with
the art of making an unforgettable history for the heavy blows on the
treasonable felonies, rebellion, insurgencies on all sides, pinning
nails into the head of corruption and its practitioners, waved a war
against the thievery, tuggery,smuggling and reckless acts plaguing our
nation.
Indeed, kudos to our President Muhammadu Buhari for the struggles
well awarded and praised, and also the military officers have for
surety, kite up the flag of patriotism by restlessly and irresistibly
defending the nation, its citizens, the weak and weaklings, all the
perspiration,hard works, and struggles shall be remembered in the
longest future to come.
The fundamental religion (Islam) is as old as the earth itself... The
prophetic struggles (messenger ship ) was passed from generation to
generation and all have different tales of history and each were
regarded in accordance with the nature of the obligations incumbent
upon the series of prophets of God(Adam, Moses, Abraham, Yakub,
Yusuf,Suleiman, Idris, Lut, Ismail, Jesus leading to the elephantine
but electrifying struggle of prophet Muhammad, peace and a world of
blessings to be with them all.
Whose fights and struggles led to the lights on the cauldron of
darkest darkness in the world, he fought with might and main.
Delivering the world from the bondages of colonisation, from him came
the truer message of truth; through him came the standard of unity,
harmonisation, transparency, religion called Islam also termed as
peace.
For his never forgotten history, his oft-repeating words, his well
formed characters, manner, reactions, and a sound judgment on every
affairs of life are worthy of all emulation. He had played right and
now his names are enprinted on the minds of all, except, the
hypothetical arrogant or being by pride or ignorance blinded.
Indeed he led a healthy life that which all hearts devoid of diseases
and hottest temperament can copy to overcome here and there blessings.
We must know the truth from its genesis to revelation... How it
is?..what it is? How it is practised, the measures of its dispersal,
for if we restricts ourselves from being true, acting true, doing
true and then preaching truth, our life would have less significance
and meaning.
Whatever badge one fastened onto his chest that would be the
noticeable identification.
May God clouds us with more blessings of hearth and minds and in the
wherewithal to a goodly living.
Wishes for more blessings more than now!
Usman Mohammed.
Department of Mass Communication
IBB University, Lapai-Niger State.
Literary World