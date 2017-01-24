Stay Away From Lybia – Fg Warns Nigerians

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, (THEWILL) – The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has warned Nigerians to avoid Libya.

Dabiri-Erewa also warned against illegal entry to Libya, noting that such immigrants to the country when caught and convicted were placed on death penalty,

NAN reports that the Presidential aide said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday .

She was reacting to a video and pictures being circulated on the purported killing of black immigrants in Libya.

“While the authenticity of the pictures and tapes in question cannot be verified, it is a known fact that Libya has been executing alleged black illegal immigrants for years,” she said.

“As the chairman Committee on Diaspora in the House of Representatives in the Seventh Assembly, we intervened in the case of 24 Nigerians about to be killed in Libya.

“The committee, in collaboration with SERAP, an NGO, petitioned the UN, AU, ECOWAS, and Ghadaffi yielded to pressure and released them.”

She revealed that about two months ago, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) alongside the Nigerian Embassy in Libya, evacuated more than 2,000 Nigerians from Libya adding that the Nigerian Embassy in Libya, in collaboration with NEMA have relentlessly intervened in cases involving Nigerians in Libya and will continue to do so.