Efcc Tortured Me Till I Implicated Jonathan – Dudafa, Insists Statements Were Dictated To Him

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, (THEWILL) – Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, has revealed that he was tortured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in order to get him to implicate the former president.

Dudafa, made the disclosure on Monday as he testified in a trial-with-trial which began at the Federal High Court in Lagos after he claimed statements he made at EFCC were not voluntary.

The former presidential aide said all the statements he wrote were dictated to him, and that he was induced to sign in exchange for his freedom adding that he developed a spinal cord ailment while in EFCC detention and was denied adequate medical treatment.

“I was arrested on April 17, 2016, on a Sunday , and kept in detention for 24 hours ( Monday evening) without anybody explaining why I was arrested,” he said.

“I was kept in detention until April 27 before I was taken to EFCC's office on Awolowo Road for interrogation, where I made four statements, including an asset declaration form is a sham.

“I was denied access to my mobile phone from April 27 , and my family was stopped from bringing food to me.”

THEWILL recalls that the EFCC arraigned Dudafa and Iwejuo Joseph Nna (aka Taiwo A. Ebenezer and Olugbenga Isaiah) before Justice Mohammed Idris on a 23-count charge of conspiracy and concealment of crime proceeds amounting to over N1.6billion on June 11, 2013.