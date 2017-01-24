Enugu govt to construct Ebonyi River bridge

The Enugu State government has approved the revalidation and approval

for the release of the sum of N226, 684, 216. 59 for the construction of Ebonyi River bridge along Ugwuogo-Nike-Ikem road.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele, who disclosed this to journalists after the state’s executive council meeting explained that the aim of the project to be implemented by Amitec Construction and Development Company Ltd is to further improve access into one of the major food producing hubs in Enugu State and also

enhance the people’s living standard.

Dr. Udeuhele noted that the Council equally approved the reconstruction of the Holy Ghost Cathedral-Mgbemena Link Road in the state capital. According to him, the project on completion, will reduce traffic congestion at the Ogbete Main Market as well as ease access into the Holy Ghost Cathedral and the market.

The Council approved as well, the Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme conceived to boost the income of traders in the state via a monthly raffle draw.

The scheme is open to all duly registered traders in the 37 market associations in the state, he said.

Also approved was a draft bill which seeks to engender reform in Enugu State’s health sector.

The commissioner pointed out that the

bill will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for the necessary legislative action, noting that “when passed into law, it will help codify and harmonise the various legislations which deal with

health-related matters in the state”.

Udeuhele further disclosed that the Council has approved the reconstitution of the Enugu State Cultural Troupe as an expedient measure to address the troupe's abysmal performances recently.