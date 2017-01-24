FirstBank provides secure, convenient money transfer services to customers

As the most valuable banking brand in Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been on a journey of strength and dynamism committed to providing the best financial solutions to promote convenience and support the lifestyles of its customers.

The Bank through the years has demonstrated an understanding of its customers' modern lives, wants, and needs as part of its drive to become the trusted partner providing bespoke and accessible banking offerings to its teeming customers.

One of many of such banking offerings by FirstBank is the money transfer services available nationwide, which provide for customers an alternative transaction channel that is safe, convenient and a flexible means of funds transfer all year round. These services are also available at weekends as well as on public holidays from some dedicated branches. With Western Union, customers can conveniently receive money from abroad and send money from Nigeria to over 200 countries and territories Worldwide and recipients can receive funds straight to their accounts. With the outbound Western Union Service,

Customers can now send funds directly to bank accounts outside Nigeria with the new Account Payment Network (APN) recently added to the Western Union Service.

Another money transfer service provided by FirstBank for its customers is MoneyGram. With this service, users can now receive money from loved ones abroad or send to them from Nigeria.

FirstBank is the leading agent bank for MoneyGram in Nigeria and has been recognised for its increased transaction volume among other agent locations.

The Bank also offers the RIA money transfer service with which customers can receive money from loved ones abroad directly into their accounts in Naira.

RIA money transfer service also offers the option of cash pick up at over 750 FirstBank branches nationwide.

With TransFast, users can initiate money transfer online which can be received directly into FirstBank accounts here in Nigeria. Now isn't this just convenient?

According to FirstBank's spokesperson, Folake Ani-Mumuney, customers can now share love with family and friends using FirstBank's international money transfer services nationwide. 'We would continue to offer products and services uniquely designed to treat our customers like the valued personae they are', she stated.