Buhari Says He’s Proud Of Nigerian Media

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the manner Nigerian journalists performed their duties, adding that he is proud of the exploits of the country's media.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Sunday, the President disclosed that he was always in touch with news from home whenever he travels outside the country.

Buhari, whose picture was also posted in the tweet, specifically named Channels TV as one of his favourite television stations.

“Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I'm proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving,” he wrote.

Buhari left last week for the United Kingdon for a vacation.

The post has, therefore, put paid to speculations that the President had taken seriously ill or even passed away.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Saturday night in Abuja dismissed the social media reports on President Muhammadu Buhari's health conditions as “evil rumours”.