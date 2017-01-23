MAINTAIN CLEAN ENVIRONMENT- AMOBODE’S WIFE CHARGES PARENTS

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has charged parents in the state, to encourage hand-washing among their children, as well as maintain a clean and healthy environment, to prevent them contracting worm infections.

She gave the charge at Maryland, lkeja, when she flagged-off the state’s mass de-worming exercise for primary school pupils, organized by the state’s Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

She noted that worm parasites contributed significantly to malnutrition in children by stealing the nutrients they ingest, leading to dangerous health conditions like severe anaemia, stunted growth and low immunity, among others.

According to her, “De-worming children helps them to develop well and boost their learning capability. This is a great advantage that cannot be ignored because good academic performance will to a large extent determine the future of a child”.

“It is important to remind ourselves of the need to maintain a clean environment, as it is a simple and effective way of preventing worms and helping the children to live a healthy life”, she admonished.

Speaking further, Mrs. Ambode commended the effort of the state government in this regard, describing it as pivotal to the survival, growth and development of every child, regardless of social background.

She also reminded teachers of their responsibility towards educating children on healthy habits for good growth and development.

Speaking earlier, the commissioner for youth and social development, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, disclosed that over 60,000 pupils from various primary schools in the state, would be de-wormed, using WHO-recommend drug.

She noted that worm infection had been identified as one of the major challenges to healthy growth and development of children, which the human body system did not have the natural means of combating.

According to her, “Worms infect more than one third of the world’s population, with the most intense infections in children and the poor”.

She promised that the current administration in the state would continue to take proactive measures that would assist healthy development and robust welfare of children in the state.

Folashade Kadiri (Mrs)

Asst. Director, Public Affairs

Office of the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State.

Monday, 23rd January, 2017

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (m); HC. Youth and Social Development, Pharm. (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (2nd right); PS. Youth and Social Development, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola (r); Ag. HOS, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye (2nd left) and SA. Arts & Culture, Hon. Adebimpe Akinsola (left), during the flag-off of Mass Deworming programme for pupils in public primary schools, organized by Ministry of Youth and Social Development, at Maryland, Lagos, on Monday, 23rd January, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); HC. Youth and Social Development, Pharm. (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (2ndright); chairman, House Committee on Youths (r), Hon. Adedamola Kasumu; and Ag. HOS, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye (left), during the flag-off of Mass Deworming programme for pupils in public primary schools, organized by Ministry of Youth and Social Development, at Maryland, Lagos, on Monday, 23rd January, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode supported by HC. Youth and Social Development, Pharm. (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (r); SA. Arts & Culture, Hon. Adebimpe Akinsola (2nd left); and Ag. HOS, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye (L), to administer de-worming syrup on one of the pupils of Lagos State public primary schools, at the flag-off of Mass Deworming programme for pupils in public primary schools, organized by Ministry of Youth and Social Development, at Maryland, Lagos, on Monday, 23rd January, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode supported by HC. Youth and Social Development, Pharm. (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (r); SA. Arts & Culture, Hon. Adebimpe Akinsola (2nd left); and Ag. HOS, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye (L), to administer de-worming syrup on one of the pupils of Lagos State public primary schools, Miss Precious Okoh, at the flag-off of Mass Deworming programme for pupils in public primary schools, organized by Ministry of Youth and Social Development, at Maryland, Lagos, on Monday, 23rd January, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (4th right); HC. Youth and Social Development, Pharm. (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (6thleft); PS. Youth and Social Development, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola (3rdleft); Mrs. Stella Nwaozuzu (4th left); SUBEB chairman, Dr. AbdulGaniyu Sopeyin (5th left); Sole administrator, Kosofe LG, Hon. Adejumoke Animawun (L); Executive Dir. Emzor Pharm. Ltd., Mrs. Uzoma Ezeoke (6thright); SSA on Primary Education, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Abosede Ottun (4thright) and PS/Tutor-General District II, Mrs. Titilayo Solarin (2ndright), during the flag-off of Mass Deworming programme for pupils in public primary schools, organized by Ministry of Youth and Social Development, at Maryland, Lagos, on Monday, 23rdJanuary, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode saying hello to the children, during the flag-off of Mass Deworming programme for pupils in public primary schools, organized by Ministry of Youth and Social Development, at Maryland, Lagos, on Monday, 23rd January, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode supported by HC. Youth and Social Development, Pharm. (Mrs.) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (4th right); HC WAPA, Hon. Lola Akande (2nd right); chairman, House Committee on Youths (r), Hon. Adedamola Kasumu (r); SA. Housing, Mrs. Aramide Giwanson (3rdleft); SA. Arts & Culture, Hon. Adebimpe Akinsola (2nd left); and Ag. HOS, Mrs. Folashade Adesoye (L), to administer de-worming syrup on one of the pupils of Lagos State public primary schools, at the flag-off of Mass Deworming programme for pupils in public primary schools, organized by Ministry of Youth and Social Development, at Maryland, Lagos, on Monday, 23rd January, 2017.