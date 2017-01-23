Man in court for defiling, impregnating minor

â€ŽA 38-year-old man, George Chidiebere, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl and impregnated her was on Friday charged before a Surulere Chief Magistrate's' Court in Lagos.

Chidiebere, residing at No. 10, Abioye Close, Iyana Cele at Ajangbadi near Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the count charge of defilement.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told court that the accused committed the offence at No. 10, Abioye Close, Iyana Cele in Ajangbadi at about 6.00 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Osayande said the accused, residing in the same area with the girl, started by sending the minor on errands and giving her money.

The prosecutor said that Chidiebere eventually tricked the girl to his apartment and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her and impregnated her.â€Ž

She said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

Chief Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Nwachukwu said the sureties should be either a cleric or a community leader while the other should be a civil servant not lower than grade level 14.â€Ž

She said that both sureties should provide evidence of tax payments and that their addresses would be verified by court.â€Ž

The case was adjourned till March 14, pending an advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.